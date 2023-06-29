Boundary Commission publishes final proposals for shake-up of Lincolnshire Parliamentary constituencies

The Boundary Commission for England has published its final proposals for a major shake-up of Lincolnshire’s parliamentary constituencies.

Boundary changes in Lincolnshire.

The review will make significant changes across the country, with ten new constituencies created and many changed.

The proposals for Lincolnshire remain similar to the ones previously revealed in November.

The Commission’s Secretary, Tim Bowden, expressed confidence in the final recommendations.

“[They] mark the end of a thorough and consultative process to build the new map of Parliamentary constituencies,” he said.

“We have taken into account over 60,000 public comments, travelled the country, and heard many passionate views about how best to reflect local community ties in our recommendations.

“We are confident that our final recommendations are the best reflection of the statutory rules Parliament has set us.’”

The proposed changes, compared to the initial and revised proposals, are as follows:

Lincolnshire

Rutland & Stamford

The proposed new Rutland and Stamford constituency will include Harborough villages of Billesdon and Tilton, Nevill and Thurnby & Houghton on top of the planned 11 South Kesteven District Council wards already included. This will mean the constituency will incorporate parts of three separate counties.

Grantham & Bourne

The proposed new Grantham constituency will be expanded to include a number of SKDC and North Kesteven District Council wards including Bourne, the Heckington Rural and Osbournby wards. It will also be renamed Grantham and Bourne.

Sleaford & North Hykeham

The proposed Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency will include the remaining NKDC wards.

South Holland & the Deepings

The previously planned “South Lincolnshire” constituency will revert back to South Holland and the Deepings, retaining the Market Deeping area which was lost under previous proposals.

Boston & Skegness

Boston and Skegness will be expanded to include Chapel St Leonards and will be re-aligned with the south of Boston Borough Council.

Louth & Horncastle

Louth and Horncastle will be expanded to include the Wragby and Halton Holegate wards, re-aligning it with the boundaries of East Lindsey District Council.

Lincoln

The Lincoln seat remains largely unchanged apart from minor alterations to align the border with the City of Lincoln Council and West Lindsey District Council boundaries. Despite suggestions, North Hykeham will not be incorporated into it.

Gainsborough

Gainsborough also mostly remains the same, apart from a slight change to match the council boundaries. Commissioners rejected the suggestion that Heckington Rural and Osbournby be incorporated into it.

North and North East Lincolnshire

Great Grimsby

Great Grimsby would be expanded to include three wards from neighbouring Cleethorpes, but lose Scatho ward.

Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe will be expanded to include Burton-upon-Stather and Winterton to the north, and Burringham and Gunness to the west.

Brigg & Immingham

The rural towns and villages in between will be brought together as a new ward. The proposed name ‘South Humber’ was unpopular, so Brigg & Immingham has been suggested instead.

Doncaster East & The Isle of Axholme

