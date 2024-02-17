By-election called for Heckington Rural ward seat on North Kesteven District Council

It covers what councils do, who can be a councillor, what you can expect from the role and more.Candidates can put themselves forward for election, through nomination, up to 4pm on Friday, February 23. Nomination forms can be downloaded from the North Kesteven District Council website at http://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/heckingtonelection . The forms must be hand-delivered to the council’s Electoral Services Team either by the candidate, their election agent or someone they trust and appointments can be made between 10am and 4pm on working days only at the council’s Sleaford offices. Any questions should be directed to the Electoral Services Team by emailing [email protected] or calling 01529 308352.If the seat is contested, with more than one candidate wishing to represent the ward, a by-election will be held on Thursday, March 21. In this event, candidate details will be posted on the council’s website on February 23.

For more details see: http://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/heckingtonelectionIf a by-election is held, anyone wishing to vote in person will need to bring one form of accepted photo ID to their polling station – such as a passport, photo driving licence, an Older Person’s Bus Pass or Defence Identity Card. The list is the same as applied in the May elections and can be seen, in full, at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/voterIDIf you do not have an accepted photo ID, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday, March 13. This will remain eligible for future elections.Voting will take place on March 21, between 7am and 10pm at Heckington, Great Hale and Little Hale village halls. Postal votes will need to be completed and returned in time to arrive by March 21 or handed in to a polling station.- Anyone needing to register to vote for the by-election – for example if you have moved house recently, turned 18 or know you are not registered – should do so by midnight on Tuesday March 5. You can check if you are registered to vote by calling 01529 414155. If you are not on the electoral register, you will need to complete a form at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote- The deadline to apply for a postal vote or to amend or cancel an existing postal or proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday March 6. You can find out more at https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/electoral-registration-elections/ways-vote-help-voting Voters can now apply for a new postal vote quickly and easily online at: www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote There is also a new paper form, if you prefer, which must now be used for postal vote applications and is available at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/apply-for-a-postal-vote- The deadline to apply for a new proxy vote authorising someone to vote on your behalf is 5pm on Wednesday March 13. Electors can now apply online for some types of proxy vote here: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/proxy-voting-application-forms