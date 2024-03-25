Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite the troubles of their national party, the local Conservative group succeeded in retaining the Heckington Rural seat vacated by Coun Stewart Ogden on his resignation.

The by-election was held on Thursday, March 21 and saw a 31 per cent turnout to choose from four candidates.

The winner and elected councillor was Christine Collard (Conservative) with 425 votes.

In second place was David John Darmon of Lincolnshire Independents with 369 votes, then Susan Elizabeth Hislop (Liberal Democrats) 345 votes and Jennifer Helen Peacock (Labour Party) with 123 votes.