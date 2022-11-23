Two candidates have been named as standing in the upcoming by-election to fill the Toller Ward seat on South Kesteven District Council.

The by-election will take place on Thursday December 15 after Independent Councillor Jan Hansen resigned.

Liberal Democrat Murray Turner is standing against Tony Vaughan for the Conservative Party.

Those wishing to vote must be registered in order to take part. Voters can register online before the deadline at 11.59pm on Tuesday November 29 at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Those unable to vote at their local polling station can instead vote by post or by proxy.

The deadline to apply by postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday November 30, while the deadline to apply via proxy is 5pm on Wednesday December 7.

Visit https://bit.ly/3go86DL to find out more.

Further details of the by-election, as well as timetable and local polling station information can be found via the SKDC website at: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/byelections.