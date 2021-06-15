Cautious approach to easing lockdown no help to businesses says Lincolnshire council leader

Coun Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council. EMN-210615-100202001

The Prime Minister has said the four week pause will ensure that two thirds of adults will have been offered two vaccine jabs including all vulnerable groups before further unlocking of restrictions.

Coun Martin Hill said: “While I’m not surprised that the Prime Minister is taking a cautious approach to easing of restrictions with infection rates from the Delta variant taking hold, it’s disappointing news for our businesses, particularly the hospitality sector in Lincolnshire, bearing in mind hospitalisations are very low and the vast majority of the vulnerable are now protected.”

He went on: “That’s no comfort to the businesses who’ve had to suffer from lockdown over the past year, but who were beginning to get more people to their doors through the recent period of good weather as people quite rightly look forward to lockdown restrictions ending. The hospitality sector in particular need to trade freely and see more footfall without customers being restricted. At least weddings can go ahead with more than 30 people after June 21, with venues given their own capacity limits.

“We moved to help businesses cope with lockdown through our community grant scheme earlier this year which had a great response.

“Of course we don’t want to open up and then have to go into reverse and shut things down again.

“None of us want to see any further lockdowns or restrictions being re-imposed. But people have had to endure so much they want to see a return to normality as soon as possible. A clear benefit of the vaccine programme is that although infection rates are rising due to people mixing together more freely and the Delta variant taking hold, hospitalisations and deaths remain low.”

He said that within Lincolnshire rates of infection are still low, but are starting to rise as the Delta variant begins to spread from other areas of the country. “At least the delay will allow all adults to be offered at least one dose of a vaccination by next month. This will help to counter the threat of the Delta variant and the increase in infection rate, ensuring that as many people as possible are protected before we move to step 4.

“Vaccines are now being offered to younger age groups under the age of 30 and we’d urge everyone who gets offered the vaccine to take it up.