Combined authority considers scrapping specific language learning courses in Lincolnshire

Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, Dame Andrea Jenkyns. Photo Ldrs

The county’s most senior politician is considering scrapping specific language learning courses for foreign nationals in Lincolnshire, saying that local people should be put first.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, Dame Andrea Jenkyns (Reform UK), told members of the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority’s (GLCCA) employment and skills board at a meeting on October 15 that she wanted to change the funding module for adult skills.

As part of the government’s devolution deal, the GLCCA will be put in control of the money spent on this, instead of the Department for Education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Jenkyns said that she wants the GLCCA to remove funding for courses for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) and for the money to be spent on a general literacy scheme instead.

Coun Rob Waltham. Photo Ldrs

The GLCCA said the training course currently costs about £1 million to deliver in Lincolnshire and is used to provide support to adults over 19 so that they can progress into employment or engage in further learning.

Under the proposal, Ms Jenkyns said the GLCCA would create a more “inclusive environment” by meeting the needs of non-English residents through an alternative literacy provision.

Ms Jenkyns said: “I’m quite passionate about this. If we actually look at the figures of literacy and numeracy over the last ten years it’s been a really downward spiral for Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do not compete on a global stage in these areas. We have a massive issue and the thing is that ESOL doesn’t go to native Lincolnshire people.

“I stood on a manifesto to put Lincolnshire people at the forefront. A million pounds a year goes on this.

“I think we need a more inclusive scheme which actually goes to the Lincolnshire people. We’ve got to upskill them because they are left behind, very sadly.”

Ms Jenkyns went on to say that the GLCCA has not got a limitless pot of money to spend and said that it should focus on improving everyone’s literacy in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “As a combined authority I think it would be wonderful to have a scheme which focuses on literacy and numeracy to upskill everybody.

“I say if you come to another country, you’d be expected to learn the language. Why should the British taxpayer foot the bill?

“If you want to work in another country then people should be learning the language themselves. We know money’s tight across the country.

“We’re not going to get much more from the government. I think that’s a given so we need to look for private investment. It’s got to come to a stage where we draw a line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that’s this stage. This money is far better spent across the county where everybody can access literacy.”

Coun Rob Waltham (Conservative), the leader of North Lincolnshire Council who was chairing the meeting, said the GLCCA wanted to invest in measures to improve literacy and look at the opportunity for private businesses to train their employees.

Coun Waltham said: “The proposal is absolutely not to cut funding for literacy, it is to focus it on everybody.”

But Coun Jackie Brockway (Conservative), leader of West Lindsey District Council, said the information around the funding for the ESOL courses was “too vague” for her to support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I really want to be sure that removing this will not remove the funding. If that million pounds is going to be taken back then we may as well use it.

“If you can check that then I am happy to support it but I need to get reassurance on this. We need to find a way to make sure that these opportunities still get to the people that come into this country.”

Ms Jenkyns told Coun Brockway that she wanted to develop a literacy and numeracy scheme that could be available to everyone in Lincolnshire.

Coun Nick Worth (Conservative), leader of South Holland District Council, said he was also skeptical about the proposed changes to specific language learning courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I have similar concerns. Probably coming from an agricultural area, we employ a lot of foreign nationals in the industry.

“I kind of see both sides of the argument in some ways but I think asking businesses to fund it is probably pushing your luck. I still think it’s an important tool for people to use.”

Coun Worth believes people should be taught the specific literacy and numeracy skills they need in the job they are going to do.

He added: “I think what I’ve discovered about ESOL is that it seems to work better if, say you wanted to go into engineering, then you’d do your maths as part of your engineering course because it becomes easier to understand rather than someone just needing maths or English.

“If you’re going into manufacturing or agriculture you’ve got to understand the English to understand the safety side if nothing else. So, I have some concerns.”