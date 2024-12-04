Conservative activist Annunziata Rees-Mogg to attend Christmas coffee morning in Skegness

Annunziata Rees-Mogg.

A leading figure in a new Conservative faction is set to visit the county this weekend.

The Head of Communications for Popular Conservatism, Annunziata Rees-Mogg, will be visiting Skegness as the special guest at the Skegness Conservative Branch’s Christmas Coffee Morning on Saturday, December 7, at the Vine Hotel & Restaurant off Drummond Road.

She is the sister of Jacob Rees-Mogg, former Conservative MP, Leader of the House of Commons and Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency until losing his seat in July’s election, and has also been regularly seen as a panelist on various TV political programmes.

Ahead of the event, East Lindsey district and Lincolnshire county councillor Carl Macey said: “It’s very exciting to have someone like Annunziata coming to speak to our members,” highlighting how her brother was a “leading light” in the party.

“I think people should expect a very lively discussion,” he added, pointing to her ideas on tighter controls for immigration and how to tackle the rise of Reform UK.

The event, being held between 10.30am and 12.30pm, will also offer refreshments, with an admission fee of £5 per person.

Anyone wishing to attend should contact Coun Julie Sadler on 07802678585 or email [email protected].