Conservatives dominant in Boston election results marked by very low turnout

But there was a low turnout in all the ballots in Boston, with under 20% voting in the by-election for a vacant borough council seat.

The Skirbeck ward by-election for a Boston Borough Council seat was won by the Tories Katherine Marie Chalmers.

The Tories also won five of the six county council seats covering Boston, with an independent candidate taking the sixth.

The results of the vote for a new Police and Crime Commissioner are due to be counted tomorrow.

The turnout for ballots cast in Boston was just 19.5% for the Skirbeck by-election. For the county council elections it was 26.89% and for the PCC ballot, it was 26.19%.

Boston Borough Council by-election

SKIRBECK: Jacqueline Ellan Barton, Labour and Co-operative Party 210, Dale Broughton, Independent 307, Christopher Cardwell 36, Katherine Marie Chalmers, Conservatives 338, Christopher Michael Moore, For the People not the Party 88.

Lincolnshire County Council elections:

BOSTON COASTAL - Conservative hold: Dale Broughton, Independent – 919, Carole Elaine Monkman, Labour – 271, Paul Anthony Skinner, Conservative - 1,567

*BOSTON NORTH - Conservative hold: Anton Dani, Conservatives – 853, Ben Cook, Labour – 315, Neil Hastie, Independnet – 284, Matthew Nicholson, unaligned – 33, Jason Stevenson, Liberal Democrat – 87, Richard Thornalley, For the People not the Party – 70

* BOSTON RURAL – Conservative hold: Michael Brookes, Conservative - 2,756, Tristan Thomas William Gilbert, For the People not the Party – 265, Tony Howard, Labour 352

*BOSTON SOUTH - Independent hold: Alison Austin, Independent – 874; Tracey Abbott, Conservative – 703; Alan Bell, Labour and Co-operative – 168; Mike Gilbert, For the People not the Party – 36; Sue Ransome, Independent – 97; Peter Watson, Independent – 263

* BOSTON WEST – Conservative hold: Paula Ashleigh-Morris, Conservative - 1,764, Paul Jonathan Goodale, Labour - 312, Tiggs Keywood Wainwright – 41, Gavin Stewart Lee, For the People not the Party 98, Ralph Pryke, Liberal Democrats – 61, Stephen Victor Woodliffe, Independent – 490