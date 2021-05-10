Conservatives solidify hold across entire Lincolnshire coast

The election count gets underway at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth.

Colin Davie, LCC Executive Councillor for Economy and Place, who held his seat in Ingoldmells Rural in the county council elections, said Friday's local elections had been 'a great day' for the Conservatives.

"On behalf of all the Conservative candidates, we are extremely grateful for the trust the voters placed in us - now the hard work continues," he said.

"We are will work as a team to deliver tangible and lasting benefits to the Lincolnshire coast and all of the communities we nor represent.

"Today has been a momentous day for the Conservative Party locally and we will repay the trust put in us by the electorate.

"On behalf of all the candidates 'thank you - let the journey begin'."

In the Lincolnshire County Council elections, there were nearly 100 positions to be filled by 366 candidates.

There was also a East Lindsey District Council by-election in Chapel St Leonards and a Skegness Town Council by-election in the Woodlands Parish Ward.

The coast saw Tory held seats strongly challenged by both Labour and Skegness Urban District Council (SUDS). Green Party's Jonathan Michael Finnis was also in the running for the Wainfleet seat and there was a challenge by Steve Walmsley, who stood Independent in spite of originally registering as SUDS.

However, on the day, in spite of low turnouts of voters, the Conservatives remained dominant, gaining a seats from Labour in Mablethorpe and in the Skegness, Woodlands Parish Ward.

SUDS had hoped to win seats on LCC to be able to influence decisions on areas of voters' concern in which they have no control at the moment, such as roads and street lights.

However, they said they 'won't give up trying to get LCC to do their duty'.

Coun Danny Brookes, who lost his challenge for the Ingoldmells Rural ward seat, led the campaign and said: "I would like to thank the voters who came out and supported our candidates.

"This was our first LCC elections and I believe we did extremely well considering we are just a small local party and have only been going two years.

"All of our candidates are passionate and funded their own campaigns.

"We won't give up trying to get them (LCC) - the-is setback just makes it a little harder.

"In the meantime we will focus on the positives - since 2019 when we were elected Skegness has the had the lowest council tax rise for over 10 years and we will continue to keep them low."

Boston and Skegness Labour Party which was also defeated said they have lived to 'fight another day'.

Benjamin Cook, who was their parliamentary candidate, said: "Boston and Skegness Labour Party would like to thank those who came out to vote for us in unprecedented times.

"We live to fight another day.

"We will be back in full force for the next round of elections."

Election results are as follows:

LINCOLNSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL ELECTIONS

* ALFORD AND SUTTON - Conservative:

Isaac George Bailey, Labour

Jimmy Brookes, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS)

* Colin Matthews, Conservative - 2,678

* INGOLDMELLS RURAL - Conservative

Danny Brookes, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS)

*Colin John Davie, Conservative - 2,507

Janet Pamela Shaw, Labour and Co-operative

Steve Walmsley, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS)

* SKEGNESS NORTH - Conservative hold

Mark Crawford Anderson, Labour

Mark Dannatt, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS)

* Carl Stuart Macey, Conservative - 2,282

* SKEGNESS SOUTH - Conservative hold

* Susan Anita Jane Blackburn, Conservative -2,523

Billy Brookes, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS) - 881

Claire Poole, Labour - 305

*MABLETHORPE - Conservative

Graham Edward Cullen, Labour

* Noi Sear, Conservative - 2,766

* WAINFLEET - Conservative

* Wendy Bowkett, Conservative - 2,858

Ady Findley, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS)

Jonathan Michael Finnis, Green

Keziah Wood, Mercedes, Labour

EAST LINDSEY BY-ELECTION

* Chapel St Leonards Ward:

George Isaac Bailey - Labour Party

Ady Findley - Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS)

Steve Walmsley

* David Williams - The Conservative Party

* SKEGNESS TOWN COUNCIL BY-ELECTION

Skegness, Woodlands Parish Ward:

Gary Owen Ellis - Labour Party

Declan Hawkins - Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);