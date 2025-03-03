Council 'optimistic' of buying RAF Scampton by end of the year

West Lindsey District Council deputy leader Coun Lesley Rollings, Lincoln MP Hamish Falconer, Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh and West Lindsey District Council leader Coun Trevor Young

West Lindsey District Council’s leader has expressed hopes that the authority could purchase the former RAF Scampton by November.

Local leaders met with the government in an “extremely positive” meeting following two years of delay.

The former airbase is currently owned by the Home Office after plans to use it for asylum seeker housing by the previous government were abandoned in September.

West Lindsey District Council hopes to buy it in a deal which it says would unlock £300m of investment for the area, but there could be competition from other parties.

RAF Scampton

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh, Lincoln MP Hamish Falconer and West Lindsey District Council leader Trevor Young met with Angela Eagle, Minister for Border Security and Asylum in Westminster.

Coun Young (Lib Dem) told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We have come away feeling extremely positive – our case was well-received.

“We put forward a very good argument across as to why the council should be allowed to buy the site, to protect the heritage and bring the £300m of investment.

“It’s a little bit frustrating that the government is stalling. We are hoping that the deal could be over the line by November, which would be absolutely fantastic.

“The Labour government wants to put it on the open market, but we’ve argued we’re the only ones with a viable vision and should be the preferred bidder.

“Any developer trying to put large-scale housing on the site will find it extremely difficult with the contamination and Listed buildings.

“We need to speed up the process – it’s what the people of Lincolnshire want. There is cross-party support on this.”

It is almost two years since the council first unveiled its designs, which would be carried out with its partner Scampton Holdings Ltd.

However, these were scuppered by the asylum seeker housing plans the very next month.

The former airbase is seen as vital due to its historic connections with the famous 617 ‘Dambusters’ Squadron, and its economic potential relating to defence, air and space.

The council launched its bid to buy the site in December, arguing that it should be the preferred bidder.