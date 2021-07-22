NKDC's old dustbin lorry depot on Lincoln Road in Metheringham prior to the operations moving to a new site on the industrial park off Moor Lane.. EMN-160415-162721001

Members of North Kesteven District Council’s Eastgate Planning Sub Committee took the decision on Tuesday which means a mixture of one to three bedroomed flats, bungalows and two storey terraced and semi-detached homes will go on the site.

The permission will deliver a proportion of affordable housing units as well as a NHS contribution of £12,650 and £10,800 towards open space improvements in Metheringham.

Councillors believe housing on the site will help to meet local need and that the design features including red brick and dark roofs will fit in well with the surrounding area.

Leader of the Council, Coun Richard Wright said: “In making a significant investment in the new depot and new business units elsewhere in Metheringham, the council has realised an opportunity to redevelop this site for housing which is

far more appropriate given the surrounding residential properties.

“The permission for housing on the former depot site will meet an identified local need for smaller dwellings and make welcome financial contributions to local infrastructure.”

The committee members considered the objections from local residents and the parish council.

There had been 11 letters of objection from residents claiming it would affect nearby properties on Granary Close and Harvest Close in terms of loss of light, overshadowing, overlooking, noise and disturbance.

They argued the proposed sewage system will not be fit for purpose, it would impact upon trees both within and adjacent to the application site which they also claimed would be overdeveloped.

They also suggested the site should be developed for alternative uses such as a medical centre.

However, following a debate, members came to the view that the development proposed was acceptable in terms of design and layout

given the constraints of the site and the relationship with nearby properties.

Coun Wright said: “We opened our new depot at Scholey Court in Metheringham in 2018 so the loss of the land had no material impact on employment opportunities or economic growth in the area.

“The development has acted as a catalyst for further expansion of the industrial estate so rather than representing a loss of employment, the opposite is the case. A total of seven grown on business units have been provided by the

council which have been popular and successful from the outset and are fully occupied.