'A massive thank you to everyone' - number of fly-tipping reports in Boston falls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The number of recorded fly-tipping incidents recorded by Boston Borough Council has fallen by seven per cent over the past 12 months.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between April 2024 and March 2025, the authority logged 391 fewer incidents than the previous year.

This, it says, runs counter to the national trend, with reports up overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most notable improvements, the council says, has been a ‘significant’ drop in mattress dumping, with 359 mattresses collected compared to 516 the year before — the lowest number since 2021/22.

An image previously shared by Boston Borough Council to illustrate issues with fly-tipping in the area.

It credited the ‘encouraging shift’ to strengthened relationships with local landlords, housing associations, and social housing partners.

Coun Callum Butler, portfolio holder for waste services, said: “This credit for this reduction lies with all the teams involved — from the council’s enforcement team to Flyswat who collect the flytips. Residents have told us they’re noticing a difference, and now the figures back that up.

“Large-scale tips and mattresses are clearly on the decline, and even fly-tipping of bagged waste by bins is reducing thanks to the continued efforts of vital education in the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council also highlighted quicker response times and improved co-ordination with private landowners, supported by positive collaborations with the police and Environment Agency, as key factors in the year’s progress.

However, it added that the data also revealed a ‘substantial’ increase in textile-related fly-tipping. An investigation has been launched to identify the causes of this rise, the council says.

Coun Butler added: “We still face challenges, especially around clothing and single-item dumping, but we are heading in the right direction and hopefully will continue to do so. A massive thank you to everyone, residents, officers, partners for playing your part in making Boston cleaner and safer.”

The council closed by encouraging residents to report fly-tipping, and to take advantage of the Household Waste Recycling Centre, in Bittern Way, and its bulky waste collection service.