‘Absolute tosh’ - councillor unimpressed with new recycling rules for bottles

Coun Richard Wright.

A deposit scheme for drinks bottles and cans is likely to backfire on the government, a senior councillor has claimed.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers would have to pay a small deposit when buying one, which they would get back when recycling it at a collection point.

The government scheme will be introduced in 2027, following similar ones in Germany and Sweden, in a bid to cut down the millions of bottles thrown away each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However there was scepticism at the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership meeting on Tuesday (June 24) as the plans were discussed.

Councillor Richard Wright, leader of the county council’s Conservative group, said: “These legislation changes are absolute tosh, and the deposit return scheme is a farce.

“It’s so full of holes it’s unbelievable.

“It’s supposed to lead to a cleaner environment and carbon reduction, but anyone can be a collection point meaning everyone will want it for the financial return.

“There could be lorries going up and down the country to every shop. I just don’t see the common sense, and the fact it’s missed out glass is a travesty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Rhys Baker (Ind) described a council report on the law as “making a silk purse out of a pig’s ear.”

The government claims that 6.5billion single-use cans and bottles end up as waste each year – equivalent to 17million each day.

Anyone who cleans up their community will also be able to earn money from other people’s thrown-away bottles.

When the scheme was announced Circular Economy Minister Mary Creagh (Lab) described how the scheme would clean up Britain and end the throwaway society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “This is a vital step as we stop the avalanche of rubbish that is filling up our streets, rivers and oceans and protect our treasured wildlife.

“Turning trash into cash also delivers on our Plan for Change by kickstarting clean growth, ensuring economic stability, more resilient supply chains, and new green jobs.”

The government is also mandating that all councils offer food waste collection from next year, with paper and card also being rolled out.

City of Lincoln Council recently announced plans to postpone introducing the new paper collection by at least two years, saying there is already pressure on local services.