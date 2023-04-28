Adult gaming centre chain wins planning permission for signage at vacant unit in Boston, despite objections

A chain of adult gaming centres has been awarded planning permission for signage at a vacant unit in Boston, despite letters of objections.

The ex-Cash Generator unit in High Street/Emery Lane.

Merkur Slots Ltd (UK) made the application to Boston Borough Council in relation to the former Cash Generator unit in High Street.

The chain – which already has one site in West Street – asked for advertisement consent for signs under its branding at the address.

The bid was made after it withdrew plans to open a 24-hour gaming centre in the former Clarke’s unit in Strait Bargate. That application was refused by Boston Borough Council last year, but Merkur Slots was appealing against the decision through the Planning Inspectorate.

The proposed elevations.

The business did not need to apply for the same kind of planning permission at the ex-Cash Generator unit, as last year Chongie Entertainment Ltd was given the go-ahead to convert it to an adult gaming centre.

Now, though, Merkur Slots Ltd (UK) has been given planning permission for signage at the site, which sits within the Boston Conservation Area.

In the planning officer’s report, it is noted there were 27 letters of objection received against the application. Points raised included:

* “Signage proposed is totally out of character with surrounding buildings, including 7 High Street which won a Pride of Boston award from the Boston Preservation Trust”

* “If we are to entice more visitors we need to preserve the history and not sully the area with garish signage”

* “This type of business does not need to advertise its services”

A number of other concerns were raised, the report notes, but these were deemed ‘not material planning considerations and/or not relevant’, such as the planning refusal at the Clarke’s building and a belief that there is sufficient 24-hour adult gaming centres in town or their potential impact on vulnerable people.

In approving the plans, the council pointed to comments from Heritage Lincolnshire that the scheme would have a ‘neutral impact on the significance of nearby heritage assets’, that it would ‘neither harm nor enhance this significance’.

“While the proposals do not provide an enhancement, or replicate traditional signage within the area they nonetheless do not cause harm when compared against both what is existing and what has been previously approved on the site,” the report states.

It is also noted that the initial plans were changed in light of concerns from Heritage Lincolnshire about the number of repeats of the signage on the Emery Lane elevation and the scale of projection of the lettering from the fascia.

“Following negotiations, amendments were received that reduced the number of repeats of the lettering from three to two and incorporated and additional projecting sign instead,” it stated.

Merkur Slots Ltd (UK) has been approached for a comment. Previously, at the time of the application being made, it said: “We have unfortunately taken the difficult decision to withdraw our planning appeal. We are looking at other business opportunities, which includes a premise from another operator.