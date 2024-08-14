Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite Lincolnshire awaiting millions of pounds in government funding to address its crumbling roads network, July was a huge month for the county council’s highways team with nearly 8,000 potholes repaired, hundreds of roads getting a surface treatment, and loads more traffic network improvements completed for the county.

Lincolnshire County Council says it is powering on with a raft of road improvements.

According to new figures just in, across a four-week tally of fine weather in July, highways crews have been working flat-out to bring in some huge numbers.

In one of the most productive months to date, the council repaired 7,906 potholes as part of the local highways authority’s ‘On the road in ’24’ pledge to continue its massive road improvement works across the county this year.

LCC highways crews have been hard at work in July tackling potholes around the county. Photo: Thomas Roe

And as you travel around Lincolnshire, you will see a lot more going on than pothole repairs, too. On top of the almost-8,000 potholes repaired in the 30 days of July, a massive 246 roads have also been surface-dressed.

Also, 29 footpaths have been rebuilt, 53 paths have got a new surface, and 26 roads have been resurfaced.

Plus, seven drainage improvement schemes have been finished, 591 streetlights have been repaired and 339 tree/vegetation works programmes have been carried out.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “I’m delighted that our positive improvements across the county are returning a real-world change for road users. July has been confirmed as a very productive month in which we have been able to put in literally thousands of repairs and improvements for Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire highways crews repairing road surfaces in the county.

“The decent weather for the majority of the month meant that we weren’t particularly held up by circumstances beyond our control and have been able to push ahead and deliver one of our busiest four weeks ever.

“When we made the promise to continue the big highways improvements we had made in 2023 with even more in 2024, we knew it was a very serious commitment and meant serious continuation of our huge roads maintenance efforts to deliver. July was another month where we can really show the effects of that commitment to the people of Lincolnshire.

“Thanks to the £19m of extra funds that LCC has managed to put into the roads maintenance budget, and some additional funds from Government, we are able to get more crews out on the road than was possible before, and the results are really showing.

“We are not resting on our laurels though. We still have a lot of work to do, we are very aware of that, but we’re moving in the right direction.

Almost 8,000 potholes filled in July.

“The sheer size of the task at hand is hard to get across because of its enormous scale. What we are delivering is a massive job reaching across our 5,500 miles of mostly-rural roads network.

“As the Highways Authority, we have never shied away from the task at hand and will continue to work extremely hard for everyone who uses our county’s roads.”

Breakdown of July:

Potholes filled – 7,906

Cutting out a patch of damaged road surface to prepare for a repair.

Roads resurfaced – 32

Road surface treatments - 246

Footways rebuilt - 29

Footway surface treatments – 53

Drainage improvement schemes - 7

Streetlights repaired - 591

Tree/vegetation jobs - 339

If you need to report an issue with roads in your area, visit the Fix My Street website or app.

For live information on roadworks across Lincolnshire go to: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks