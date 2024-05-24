Almost £150,000 awarded to East Lindsey community projects through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund
Two projects are set to benefit from this latest round of funding, which comes as a result of both the return of funds from projects delivered below cost and non-allocated funding within an underspend of the Communities and Place strand of the UKSPF programme in the district.
The first recipient is Louth’s Riverhead Theatre, which will use its award to focus on its renovation and expansion of its Youth Theatre offer.
This project seeks to support the theatre to expand both the range and size of youth theatre provision available to residents, ensuring that this is accessible for people of all ages and abilities in the town. The project will also support the purchase of new sound equipment and a general cosmetic renovation of the theatre. Scholarships, paid for through the grant, will be made available to young people facing disadvantage and young people in rural communities.
The second recipient, Acis Group and Riverside Training, has received funding for Project Thrive.
This project seeks funding to employ a project officer to deliver a programme to a cohort of 85 residents from Mablethorpe and the surrounding area. The project will focus on supporting them to overcome health and confidence barriers to access work and/or volunteering opportunities. The project will also deliver a detailed research piece into Mablethorpe residents’ perceptions of place, which could be used to inform future commissioning/regeneration initiatives.
This latest round of funding comes just after an announcement that the popular UKSPF funded GrassROOTS scheme, which is being delivered by Lincolnshire Community Foundation (LCF), has also been awarded an additional £250,000 via East Lindsey District Council’s Corporate Priority Reserve to continue to provide grants for parishes, village halls and community projects.
You can read more here: Community groups and rural projects across East Lindsey can now access further funding of £870,000 created by council's Corporate Priority Reserve - East Lindsey District Council (e-lindsey.gov.uk)
East Lindsey Councillors Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for The Coastal Economy, and Adam Grist, portfolio holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: “There has been such a high level of demand for the UK Shared Prosperity funding across East Lindsey so it’s great that we have been able to release some extra money for these projects.
“We know that this funding will go towards improving the lives of residents of all ages in our district and we are excited to see the results of these projects.”