'An incredibly important issue for this council' - Boston council to write to Government over winter fuel allowance cuts

Concerned councillors have joined the call to the Labour government to reconsider its decision to remove the winter fuel allowance for all but the most financially vulnerable pensioners.

During a full council meeting on Monday (September 16), Boston borough councillors agreed for council leader Coun Anne Dorrian to write to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves on the subject.

Coun Dorrian, of the Boston Independents, would urge the chancellor to review the move to limit the winter fuel allowance to only those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits, and to ensure that vulnerable pensioners, particularly those who do not claim pension credit, are protected from fuel poverty.

The motion was brought forward by Coun James Cantwell, Conservative member, who described it as an ‘incredibly important issue for this council’.

The Municipal Buildings, Boston. Library image.

As part of the decision, members also agreed to acknowledge the council’s awareness campaign aimed at those eligible for pension credit and to support the ‘Save the Winter Fuel Payment’ petition run by Age UK.

“I do not want to debate national politics; that is Mr [Richard] Tice’s (MP for Boston and Skegness) job now,” said Coun Cantwell. “But I do want to discuss the impact this Government’s decision will have on Boston.

“I know we cannot change the Government’s mind on it, even though I think we should contact them with our concerns.”

The motion received strong support from both sides of the chamber, including Coun Dorrian. Following the meeting, she recalled how she felt when she first heard the news.

“I felt desperately sad for those pensioners who are really going to struggle,” she said. Nevertheless, she claimed she was ‘absolutely dedicated to the task’ of promoting pension credit and persuading those eligible to apply.

Coun Dorrian stated that ‘there is no stigma’ associated with claiming pension credit, adding@ “This is an entitlement, as much as they are entitled to a council tax discount if they live alone.”

A similar motion was passed by Lincolnshire County Council during its meeting on Friday (September 13), where some described the cuts as ‘reckless’ and ‘insensitive’.

While addressing the full council, Conservative member Coun Tom Dyer highlighted that about 170,000 people in Lincolnshire claimed the winter fuel allowance in 2022, and with this new reform, this number would plummet to just 21,000.