Appeal to keep Southgate Car Park in Sleaford is dismissed by planning inspector

Southgate car park in Sleaford may become housing after the Planning Inspectorate dismissed an appeal for its continued operation.

Southgate Car Park (Supplied Image).

This halts property developers Nick Allen and Rob Wilcox’s management of the Southgate car park in the town.

Despite its last temporary permission expiring in October 2020, Southgate Car Park continued operations, leading to an enforcement notice from North Kesteven District Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appellants contested this notice, which has now been upheld by the Planning Inspectorate. The appeal focused on the car park’s impact on Sleaford’s town centre vitality.

Southgate Car Park (Supplied Images).

Inspector R Hitchcock highlighted the site’s role in increasing traffic and disrupting the shopping environment, conflicting with the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan (CLLP).

Moreover, the inspector dismissed arguments regarding the economic benefits and necessity of the car park, citing a lack of evidence for a parking shortfall in the area.

The continued use of the site for parking was found to be contrary to the town centre’s regeneration objectives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, the compliance period for ceasing the car park operation was extended from 12 weeks to 6 months, acknowledging the need for transitional arrangements and minimising disruption to nearby businesses.

Local businesses share the owners’ concerns about the closure’s impact.

They fear these closures, including the Market Place Car Park, will diminish foot traffic, harming Sleaford’s retail sector.

They noted that there were 26 empty shops in Sleaford when they made their latest application to keep the car park open and that the town had recently lost further banks and M&Co.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The local businesses and the church have all given us their backing and expressed a real concern about what the closing of a very well-used car park will do to their businesses, so they will also be very concerned about this latest news,” they said.

“Rob and I are unsure what to do with the car park. We will obviously comply with the planning inspector and close our car park at the end of May 2024,” said Mr Allen.

“We will fence off the site with some semi-permanent fencing, and I expect it to remain empty until we come up with a use for this land.”

He added: “The local planners have indicated they would back a small housing scheme, and we will explore this option in the longer term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With so many empty shops already in the high street, we won’t be building any retail units.”

NKDC’s plans for Sleaford’s regeneration, including Southgate pedestrianisation and the impending decision on Market Place parking, aim to reduce traffic.

These plans have also been met with derision from local residents, businesses, and campaigners.

“With the planned closing of the Market Place car park along with the loss of our car park, it will undoubtedly affect the footfall throughout Sleaford and, in our opinion, have a detrimental effect on the whole retail sector,” said Mr Allen and Mr Wilcox.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We strongly believe that the people taking these decisions are not going to improve Sleaford but cause a catastrophic reduction in Sleaford’s appeal to businesses.”

“NKDC don’t seem to listen to the people of Sleaford, who they are there to represent.”

NKDC welcomed the Planning Inspector decision, which it said validated its policy-based action against the car park’s extended use.

They noted that the Planning Inspector acknowledged the importance of enhancing the vitality and viability of Sleaford town centre, recognising the strategic objective to reduce traffic dominance and promote perimeter parking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Economic development manager Alan Gray highlighted aims to reduce central Sleaford traffic and improve the area. He said pedestrianisation of Southgate was an aspiration but not a current plan.

“There is a clear, long-established strategic aim to reduce the dominance of traffic at the heart of Sleaford, in support of a more attractive, vibrant and accessible town centre, and it is reassuring that, having visited the site and assessed the position on the ground himself, the planning inspector sees how having a car park in this location is at odds with that,” he said.

“As an historic market town, we are limited in what can be done in respect of the physical infrastructure we have inherited, but through the masterplan, transport plan, and strategic vision for Sleaford, we are seeking to improve the environment, vitality, and viability of the town centre for the benefit of all.