Approved plans for 89 homes near Boston to be 'considered afresh' following 'advice'

Controversial plans to build 89 homes near Boston – approved earlier this month – are to be ‘considered afresh’, the borough council has confirmed.

The application from Gleeson Regeneration Ltd relates to land to the east of Gaysfield Road, in Fishtoft.

It went before the council’s Planning Committee on Tuesday, May 6, where it received approval – though not without opposition.

Ahead of the meeting, Fishtoft Parish Council objected to the plans, arguing that the village lacks the infrastructure to absorb another 89 homes.

At the meeting itself, a number of speakers – including chairman of the parish council Helen Crawford and ward member Coun Helen Staples – raised concern about the development on a variety of grounds, such as flood risk, traffic flow and the density of the homes.

An initial vote to back the scheme failed – five in favour, six against, with one abstention. However, planning officers argued there were no defensible planning grounds for refusal likely to hold up at appeal, prompting a second vote – and the application was approved.

Now, though, the application is to be re-considered – though the borough council has offered little explanation as to why.

A spokesman said: “Following advice, a decision has been taken to return the application to committee to be considered afresh, which will occur in due course.

“These circumstances are specific to this application and, whilst it remains active, we are unable to provide further comment on it at this time.”