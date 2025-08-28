Artefacts unearthed during community dig in Boston to go on show

Artefacts unearthed during a community dig in Boston are set to go on display.

The archaeological finds were made during a two-week excavation in October of last year, held as part of Boston Borough Council’s Rosegarth Square redevelopment project.

Ahead of the dig, members of the public were invited to get involved in the project; among those to take part were pupils from St Thomas’ CofE Primary Academy, Boston.

Hundreds of pieces of pottery, glass, brick, tile, metalwork and shells were found on site.

Some of the items discovered in the community dig in October.

In addition, more than 500 examples of animal bone or bone fragments were discovered, leading experts to suggest a medieval abattoir may have operated in the area.

The finds have now been cleaned, historically verified and documented in a comprehensive report, ready for a public exhibition.

Tomorrow (Friday, August 29), a event will be held at the Boston Guildhall, in South Street, to mark the launch of the display.

There will be six tables of items for visitors to view and handle.

A salt-glazed inkwell or ink bottle, believed to date from the mid-19th century to early 20th century.

After the launch event, the top 15 finds will be displayed in one of the Guildhall’s new cabinets for three-four months depending on popularity.

Coun Sarah Sharpe, portfolio holder for heritage, culture and tourism, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to see the archaeological finds from last year’s community dig now proudly displayed at the historic Guildhall. The dig was a truly inspiring event that brought together people of all ages and backgrounds, united by a shared interest in archaeology and Boston’s wonderful heritage.

“Now that the finds have been carefully verified and preserved, we are delighted to be able to showcase them in a space that itself holds centuries of history. The Guildhall is not only a fitting venue for these discoveries, but also a symbol of our town’s enduring connection to the past.

“We’re proud to offer residents and visitors alike the opportunity to view these fascinating artefacts up close. Each item tells a story, and together they help paint a vivid picture of the lives and landscapes that shaped our community.”

The Guildhall is open from Wednesday-Saturday, 10.30am to 3.30pm, and is free to visit.

The launch event will run from 11am to 3pm and is also free to attend.