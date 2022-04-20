At least Ukrainian refugee families already in Lincolnshire

One of the first Ukrainian families to arrive to stay in Lincolnshire. Front - Maria Avvakumova and her 17-year-old son Borys Avvakumov, pictured with Jonny and Emma Hoare and dog Crab, at Rauceby Hall near Sleaford. EMN-220404-125514001

The county has opened their doors to those displaced by the ongoing Russian invasion.

A total of 279 approved hosts are on the waiting list to offer support, Lincolnshire County Council’s Public Protection and Communities Scrutiny Committee has been told.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Neal, the assistant director for public health, provided the last figures on resettlement for the refugees.

240 approved hosts have now been referred for DBS checks, of which 59 have come back so far.

As of last Thursday, 23 sponsors had received their arrivals, although it’s understood that more have finished the journey over the weekend.

Councillor Michael Clarke said: “It is wonderful to see people being so accommodating to our visitors, and I use that word because it isn’t clear how long they will be staying.”

Russia has recently launched a renewed invasion of eastern Ukraine, attacking targets along a 300 mile front.

President Zelensky is calling for heavier weapons to help repel the attack.