Attempt to unseat West Lindsey leaders over 'dysfunctional' council

West Lindsey District Council leader Trevor Young and deputy leader Lesley Rollings. Credit: WLDC

Councillors from all parties will attempt to unseat the leader and deputy leader of West Lindsey District Council next week.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They claim that Councillor Trevor Young and Leslie Rollings’ “combative” leadership style and accumulation of positions are making the authority dysfunctional.

Members of their own Liberal Democrat group are understood to have joined with Conservatives and various Independent groups to force them from office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has been told that unhappiness with the situation has been growing for more than a year.

More than half of the council have reportedly added their signature to motions which claim Councillors Young and Rollings have lost the support of members, including their own party.

It will come down to votes at the full council meeting on Monday, July 7, where the ruling group controls only 17 of the 36 seats.

Councillor Young has been in charge of West Lindsey District Council since the Liberal Democrats won control in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motions, which are being brought by Councillor Trevor Bridgewood (Consensus Independent), aim to undo the decision to elect the pair as leaders.

Councillor Jackie Brockway (Con), the leader of the opposition, is one of those who have signed the motion.

“Their combative leadership style has caused concern across the council,” she told the LDRS.

“I have challenged them over the excessive gathering of authority positions to themselves, rather than sharing them with their own and other groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Liberal Democrats have been in place for two years, and councillors are now experienced enough to take these roles on. Anybody in these roles being fully supported by officers can quickly learn them.

“It is really important for the resilience and effectiveness of the council that the roles are shared, not gathered amongst two people.

“We have had concerns about this for more than a year.

“I am very hopeful we will have enough votes to correct a very dysfunctional situation and deliver better for the residents of West Lindsey.”

It takes ten signatures to introduce a motion to undo a previous council decision, however Coun Brockway said there were more than double that many volunteers from across parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move comes less than two months after the leaders were reappointed in May.

West Lindsey District Council, Cllr Young and Cllr Rollings have been contacted for comment.

As well as being leader and standing as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Greater Lincolnshire mayor, Coun Young chairs two committees and sits on four more, according to the council’s website.

Coun Rollings is also the chair of a committee and vice chair of another.