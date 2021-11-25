Award to support West Lindsey renters in arrears

West Lindsey offices in Marshall's Yard

The funding was announced as part of a £65 million Government national support package for vulnerable renters across the country, delivered by the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The funding is being provided to local councils to support low-income earners in rent arrears – helping to prevent homelessness and support families get back on their feet.

Deputy leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Anne Welburn, said: “As a council, we want to use this opportunity to spread awareness as far as possible across the district - and the message is clear – if you are struggling to pay your rent, get in touch.

“The Home Choices Team at the council can be reached via phone or via email – Monday to Friday – from 9am to 5pm, and will be happy to assist.

“There is no shame in asking for help – whatever age or position in life you are at – and getting that little assistance getting yourself back on track.”

Home Choices Team manager, Rachel Parkin, said: “As mentioned by Coun Welburn, our team will help you as much as possible if you need that little bit of help getting through a tough time, or getting back on your feet.

“Get in contact with us if you really need support – or some help getting through rent payments over the next month or so.

“If eligible, we will help and provide payments straight to your landlord.

“Our number is 01427 676676 and our email is [email protected]

“If you need that extra support, do not hesitate.”