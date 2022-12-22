B1192 at Tumby to be closed for five days for drainage works

February 13 sees work to start at 9am to help standing water drain away better near the Leagate Inn, Tumby
The work is expected to continue for three weeks, although this could be extended because of unforeseen circumstances.
The first part of the work will mean the road will have to be closed from February 13 to the 17, with diversions in place via the A153, A155, B1183, B1184 and B1192.
Temporary traffic signals will then be put in place and a 30mph speed limit imposed for the safety of road
users and on-site crew.
Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, welcomed the repair work and said: “The road closure is unavoidable for this programme of work, but we will do our best to minimise disruption wherever we can whilst the changes are made.”