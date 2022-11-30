Best Decorated Door competition open!

A competition to boast the best decorated door in Louth is now open.

Louth Town Council's Decorated Door Competition.

This year, Louth Town Council is urging residents to help brighten up Louth with a Christmas Decorated Door and enter their competition to have their door named as the best in town.

The entrants will be judged on the overall impact of the design, and special attention will be paid to homemade decorations.

Advertisement

The closing date for entries is Wednesday (December 14) at 12noon, and judging will take place after this.

Judges will be judged by Louth Town Council’s Floral Working Group, who will shortlist from the photographs sent in and then judge the entrant’s door on site from Wednesday December 14, after the competition closes.

Advertisement

Photographs submitted will be posted on the Town Council’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Louthtowncouncil

Winners will be notified before Christmas, although prizes may not be distributed until after the Christmas break.

Advertisement

Entry into the competition is free and the winner will receive a £50 voucher, second place a £30 voucher and third place will receive a £20 voucher.

The door must be the door to your own home, be visible from the public road and the photo must have been taken within the last two weeks.

Advertisement