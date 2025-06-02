'Biggest changing to waste collection since wheelie bins' coming to Lincolnshire

Food waste will be collected by bin lorries from next year. Photo: NKDC

Food waste will be collected for the first time in Lincolnshire next year as part of a national roll-out.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government-mandated change will be the biggest shake-up to rubbish collection in the county since the introduction of wheelie bins.

The new collections are required to be carried out weekly from March 30, 2026, in the hopes of diverting recyclable waste away from landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each Lincolnshire home will receive a five litre grey caddy for collecting food waste indoors, and 52 bin liners made of recyclable material.

The contents will then be emptied into a 23 litre bin with an orange lid, which should be left by the kerb for collection once per week.

Properties which have communal rubbish bins will receive a 140 litre wheelie bin instead, and homes with more than six occupants can apply for extra bins.

Trials have been carried out in parts of the country to test the new service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lincolnshire Waste Partnership, which manages waste disposal for the county, is due to present details of the collections to City of Lincoln Council next week.

Its report says that while some councils won’t be able to meet the deadline due to the sudden demand for vehicles and caddies, Lincoln will hit the target.

Specifics of waste collection may also vary between councils who have different resources available to them.

“As this is a new service, it is accepted that there may be issues that have not been anticipated,” the report says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If this proves to be the case, then further adjustment of the policy may be required after a period of settlement.”

The government has agreed to provide councils with funding towards this new responsibility, which was introduced under the Environment Act 2021.

However the report claims it is likely that the money won’t cover the full cost of the service.

The new collections will be discussed at the council’s Policy Scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday, June 10.