Bin collections changed due to bank holiday
Next Monday’s household waste bin collections in North Kesteven are being brought forward due to the bank holiday arrangements for Her Late Majesty The Queen’s state funeral.
Out of respect for the funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, North Kesteven District Council bin collections due on Monday, September 19, are being brought forward to this Saturday, September 17.
This shift follows the usual arrangements for when a Bank Holiday falls on a Monday and has been decided upon with particular consideration for preserving a quiet dignity within our communities at this time of mourning.
Householders who usually receive their refuse service on a Monday are asked to present their bins at the kerbside by 7.30am on Saturday, September 17. Crews will be collecting black bins and brown bins for those customers who are subscribed and scheduled a collection on September 19.
All other waste and street scene services next week will continue as normal.
As always, to check what should go into any of your bins and to keep track of collection dates, see www.n-keseven.gov.uk/waste
In comparison, residents in South Kesteven have been told all household waste collections will be a day later than usual.
It is silver bin/clear bags week next week in South Kesteven and residents' recycling needs to be out by 7.30am on the day after the normal collection day. This means that some properties usually collected on Fridays will have their collection on the Saturday, September 25.