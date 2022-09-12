Bin collections changed due to bank holiday

Bin collection changes due to State Funeral bank holiday.

Out of respect for the funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, North Kesteven District Council bin collections due on Monday, September 19, are being brought forward to this Saturday, September 17.

This shift follows the usual arrangements for when a Bank Holiday falls on a Monday and has been decided upon with particular consideration for preserving a quiet dignity within our communities at this time of mourning.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Householders who usually receive their refuse service on a Monday are asked to present their bins at the kerbside by 7.30am on Saturday, September 17. Crews will be collecting black bins and brown bins for those customers who are subscribed and scheduled a collection on September 19.

All other waste and street scene services next week will continue as normal.

As always, to check what should go into any of your bins and to keep track of collection dates, see www.n-keseven.gov.uk/waste

In comparison, residents in South Kesteven have been told all household waste collections will be a day later than usual.