Board recommends county council withdraws from nuclear waste site proposal
The decision on the council’s membership of the Theddlethorpe Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) Community Partnership will now be made by the Executive on Tuesday, June 3.
The Overview Scrutiny Management Board discussed the GDF proposals which originally earmarked a former gas terminal site at Theddlethorpe but were now focussing a few miles inland near Gayton le Marsh.
There were a number of impassioned speeches by members and questions of speakers on the matter. Proposing the motion, Conservative Councillor Richard Davies stated: “The time has come for Lincolnshire County Council to make a firm decision on this project. There has been more than enough time for Nuclear Waste Services to make the case for the GDF, and they have failed.”
The board then unanimously voted to recommend to the Executive that the council withdraws from the partnership.
This decision marks a clear change in direction regarding Lincolnshire’s involvement in the proposed nuclear waste disposal site having previously kept an open mind to continue engagement leading to a public test of support before making a final decision.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.