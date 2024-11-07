'The Wave' - a proposed sculpture featured in the Rosegarth Square regeneration. Image: BBC

A town centre gateway is set for a multi-million pound regeneration project after the plans were given the seal of approval.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston Borough Council’s Rosegarth Square project will feature a new public park extending from The Haven to the Len Medlock Centre as well as improved pedestrian routes and art installations.

The proposal was presented to the council’s own planning committee on Tuesday (November 5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January 2023 the council received an award of £14.8 million in Levelling Up funding to help bring the project to life. These funds are also supporting the conversion of Crown House into a mix of residential and other uses, as well as the demolition of the derelict B&M building to prepare for future development. Updates on these projects are expected in due course.

Once completed, this is what the regeneration scheme could look like. Image: BBC

Responding to the report, Heritage Lincolnshire indicated that there may be some archaeological items of interest on-site, as it has been considered an area of archaeological importance.

Planning officers deemed this to be “fairly typical” and recommended a pre-commencement condition requiring a written scheme of investigation covering the entire site.”

During the meeting, Louis Ashford from Ares Landscape Architects, the agent and designer behind the application, insisted that the new public realm acts as a “catalyst for any future development”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “As you enter the new public realm, you are greeted with the new artwork. It’s intended that this will be the new meeting place, a gateway, a node into the town centre.”

Once completed, this is what the regeneration scheme could look like. Image: BBC

The main art installation featured in the plan is known as ‘The Wave’, which is set to be located in the heart of Rosegarth Square.

Inspired by Boston’s maritime and trade heritage, it is hoped that the proposed sculpture will serve as a landmark, giving Boston a ‘contemporary and distinct character’.

Mr Ashford later highlighted that the area to the east of Crown House presents an opportunity for event space, which could host pop-up markets and other gatherings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then explained that the plan will occupy part of the former B&M building site, which is set for demolition. To support this scheme, the land will be treated and new pathways, along with soft landscaping, will be introduced.

However, Councillor Alison Austin (Independent) criticized the plan, arguing it had some “awfully big holes in it”, as there was no information on what would happen to the rest of the site.

“It’s almost too incomplete of an application for me to be confident with it, but I like the principle,” she stated.

Planning officers clarified that further plans for the former B&M store will be detailed in a separate application at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Helen Stapes (Independent) shared her view, adding: “To my mind, this is going to be rather beautiful, but it’s going to be let down by the existing areas.”

Nevertheless, the scheme garnered support from the majority of members including Councillor Peter Bedford (Independent), who acknowledged there were no planning grounds for the committee to refuse the application.

Work on the regeneration project is expected to begin on-site in early 2025, with a target completion by February the following year, pending final approvals.