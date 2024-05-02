Boston Borough Council successful in the purchase of former B&M site as part of major transformation
This strategic move empowers the Council to move forward with development proposals and bring forward the vision for the area utilising £14.8 million of Levelling Up funding secured by Boston Borough Council.
The B&M store ceased operating a number of years ago and since then, the site has been earmarked for redevelopment. The area is an important part of the Council’s overall aspirations for the town centre regeneration.
Cllr Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “Improving the town centre is one of our top priorities and we are determined to push ahead to ensure our vision becomes a reality.
“Developing this large, derelict building is yet another piece in that transformation jigsaw. I am really pleased that we have been able to utilise government grant funding to purchase the former B&M site, and we have exciting ideas to ensure that the site makes a positive contribution to our town.”
Overall, there is significant investment being made in the town with other projects underway or recently delivered such as the Boston Town Deal projects, Blenkin Memorial Hall, Dolphin Lane rejuvenation, transforming Boston’s Historic buildings, Boston railway station transformation and the demolition of the former Ingelow Centre ready for the new Mayflower building, part of Boston College.
Councillor Dorrian adds: “This is just the beginning of our journey to deliver a town centre which residents will be proud of, businesses will want to invest in, and visitors will come to shop, eat and drink, socialise and spend their free time.”
We're grateful for the support of HM Government through the Levelling Up Fund, making this transformation possible for the benefit of our community.
To keep up to date with the progress of Boston’s Levelling Up project please visit www.boston.gov.uk/levellingup and follow us on our Boston Borough Council social media channels