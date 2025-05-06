Boston borough sees drop in fly-tipping reports as community and partnership work pays off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boston Borough Council has recorded a 7% reduction in recorded fly-tipping incidents over the past 12 months, bucking the national trend which saw overall reports increase across the country.

Between April 2024 and March 2025, the Council logged 391 fewer incidents than the previous year — showing that ongoing efforts are beginning to make a tangible difference.

One of the most notable improvements has been a significant drop in mattress dumping, with 359 mattresses collected compared to 516 the year before — the lowest number since 2021/22. This encouraging shift is credited to strengthened relationships with local landlords, housing associations, and social housing partners.

Councillor Callum Butler, Portfolio Holder for Waste Services, said: “This credit for this reduction lies with all the teams involved — from the council’s enforcement team to flyswat who collect the flytips. Residents have told us they’re noticing a difference, and now the figures back that up. Large-scale tips and mattresses are clearly on the decline, and even fly-tipping of bagged waste by bins is reducing thanks to the continued efforts of vital education in the community.”

The Council also highlighted quicker response times and improved coordination with private landowners, supported by positive collaborations with the police and Environment Agency, as key factors in the year’s progress.

However, the data also revealed a substantial increase in textile-related fly-tipping, which has prompted the Council to begin further investigation into the root causes of this rise.

Cllr Butler added: “We still face challenges, especially around clothing and single-item dumping, but we are heading in the right direction and hopefully will continue to do so. A massive thank you to everyone, residents, officers, partners for playing your part in making Boston cleaner and safer.”

The Council continues to encourage residents to report fly-tipping, and remind everyone that waste can be disposed of safely their local Household Waste Recycling Centre on Bittern Way, and the bulky waste collection service through the council is also available.