Boston community projects encouraged to access new funding avenues
The UK Shared Prosperity Fund has now closed for Expressions of Interest to its main Supporting Local Business and Community and Place capital and revenue funding streams in Boston, after having awarded in excess of £1.8million to several projects across the district.
As part of the Government's Levelling Up agenda, the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership has awarded its allocated budget to projects in this category across Boston, however interested parties now have the chance to apply to new funding streams.
Groups in search of cash for community projects are being urged to make use of the UKSPF/RPF funded Lincolnshire Community Foundation's GRASSroots Community Grants Programme, which provides grants to a maximum of £25,000 in support of parishes, village halls, community spaces and community projects.
The LCF Levelling UP Community Grants Programme (GRASSroots) is a scheme which focuses on supporting projects from parishes, village halls and community organisations to achieve 'match funding' from other third-party organisations, central government and private investment.
To find out more about how to apply for LCF funding visit Lincolnshire Community Foundation - Simplifying grants, funding & giving so people in Lincolnshire can thrive. (lincolnshirecf.co.uk)
Alternatively, Grants4Growth offers businesses the opportunity to invest in their future by awarding both capital and revenue grants to Small & Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs) which are looking to grow.
Visit Grants4Growth Home Page - Grants 4 Growth (sholland.gov.uk) to find out more and to see if your business would be eligible for a grant.
A new People and Skills discretionary grant scheme will be launched in Boston later this year. The scheme will aim to support businesses to access the skills training they need and for our residents to access higher paid, higher skilled work in our area.