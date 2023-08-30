Community projects in the Boston area are being encouraged to access new funding avenues as two areas of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund are successfully allocated.

New grants are available for community projects.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund has now closed for Expressions of Interest to its main Supporting Local Business and Community and Place capital and revenue funding streams in Boston, after having awarded in excess of £1.8million to several projects across the district.

As part of the Government's Levelling Up agenda, the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership has awarded its allocated budget to projects in this category across Boston, however interested parties now have the chance to apply to new funding streams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Groups in search of cash for community projects are being urged to make use of the UKSPF/RPF funded Lincolnshire Community Foundation's GRASSroots Community Grants Programme, which provides grants to a maximum of £25,000 in support of parishes, village halls, community spaces and community projects.

The LCF Levelling UP Community Grants Programme (GRASSroots) is a scheme which focuses on supporting projects from parishes, village halls and community organisations to achieve 'match funding' from other third-party organisations, central government and private investment.

To find out more about how to apply for LCF funding visit Lincolnshire Community Foundation - Simplifying grants, funding & giving so people in Lincolnshire can thrive. (lincolnshirecf.co.uk)

Alternatively, Grants4Growth offers businesses the opportunity to invest in their future by awarding both capital and revenue grants to Small & Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs) which are looking to grow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visit Grants4Growth Home Page - Grants 4 Growth (sholland.gov.uk) to find out more and to see if your business would be eligible for a grant.