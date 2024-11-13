Boston council secures £17 million in government funding for key leisure, tourism, and housing projects

Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex, Boston. Photo: Google Streetview

Councillors have accepted £17 million in government funding for eight major Boston projects in leisure, tourism, and housing

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a Boston Borough Council full meeting on Monday (November 11), members unanimously approved the funding from the Ministry for Housing, Communities, and Local Government.

The package — £16,985,760 in capital funding and £240,000 in revenue funding — is expected to attract further private and public investment to boost the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the beginning of the year, the council was invited to collaborate with the government department, previously known as the Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities, to develop a series of capital projects to enhance Boston’s economic resilience and growth.

Of the funding, £7 million is allocated for the council-led redevelopment of the Geoff Moulder Leisure Centre, which includes creating a public plaza between the centre and the Boston College Mayflower development.

The remaining £10 million is designated for projects from various partners, including Destination Lincolnshire and Boston College. These projects include:

Boston United Football Sports Complex and affordable homes (Chestnut Homes/Boston Utd FC CIC): Funding to complete the community sports complex and support the construction of 30 affordable homes as part of the Quadrant housing development.

Haven Wharf Innovation Hub (Boston College): Transforming an existing heritage asset into a hub for innovation, skills development, and opportunities in the creative and digital sectors.

Rosegarth Square Regeneration – site purchase and preparation (Boston Borough Council): Funding to facilitate the regeneration of the former B&M site, supporting future development.

Community organisations package (Boston Borough Council): A community-led grant scheme aimed at developing community assets and boosting local pride, with larger grants available for significant social and physical regeneration projects.

Boston Connected (Destination Lincolnshire): Providing digital infrastructure to support the visitor economy, linking activities and services for both visitors and residents.

Boston Community Research Project (LCVS/University of Lincoln): Promoting community well-being, inclusive growth, and future-proofing through a Community Masterplan.

St Botolph’s Church Visitor Offer (St Botolph’s): Creating a new visitor information point to enhance current services, open seven days a week.

Presenting the report to the council, Councillor Sandeep Ghosh (Independent), portfolio holder for finance, insisted that accepting the funding would be a “fantastic way to end the calendar year”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Ghosh added: “It is a significant amount of investment to support our town, our economy and our communities. I wanted to highlight that the council is the accountable body and will receive this funding but the delivery of these projects is done through a range of partners.

“This funding will deliver a range of benefits for the town including affordable homes, an improved tourism offer and enhanced access to leisure, health and wellbeing.

“Cabinet members and officers have worked together with government colleagues in supporting business cases for these projects. The cabinet will have an oversight of the delivery of these projects with internal governance and monitoring elements in place.”

He then recommended that the council’s cabinet capital programme and revenue budget be updated to enable project funds to be allocated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although generally supportive of the funding, Councillor Stephen Woodliffe (Independent) questioned whether the funding was enough, raising concerns about the impact inflation could have.

“Inflation comes back with a bang, and when it does, prices rocket,” he said.

The redevelopment of the Geoff Moulder Leisure Centre is one project that members and officers have been striving to bring to fruition over the past few years.

Planning permission was granted in July 2023, but tenders in September highlighted a project affordability gap. To bridge this, a proposal was submitted under the Boston Levelling Up Partnership (LUP) programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That proposal, which required additional project elements, led to a £7 million funding request.

The funding offer, part of the Boston Levelling Up Partnership (LUP) programme, requires the addition of the Community Volunteering & Wellbeing Hub to the original Town Deal project.

The proposed new Community Volunteering and Wellbeing Hub includes a redesign of the phase 1 reception area at the leisure centre to create public access to the new Hub extension. It will feature a “coffee shop” style service area. The Hub will offer 600sqm across two floors, housing community volunteer space, a small expo/event area, shared meeting rooms, consultation and therapy rooms, an assisted exercise suite, a community kitchen, and administrative offices. Provisions will also be made to retain or replace the spa facilities accessed from the poolside.