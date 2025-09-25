Boston Market wins national industry award after 'bold transformation'

Boston Market UK has won recognition at the NABMA Market Awards.

Boston’s historic market has won a national award following a ‘bold transformation’ to its operation.

The twice-weekly feature bagged the Small Market Achievement Award at the NABMA (National Association of British Market Authorities) Market Awards on Tuesday (September 23).

The annual event recognises – in the words of NABMA – ‘individuals, teams, and organisations whose dedication, creativity, and service continue to shape and strengthen markets across the UK’.

The award marks a ‘significant milestone in the market’s transformation journey’, a spokesman for Boston Borough Council said.

The gazebos introduced earlier this year.

This began, they said, with the appointment of David Smith as the new markets manager in November.

“At the time, Boston’s Farmers Market was operating with just one trader per month,” the spokesman said. “Recognising the potential for revitalisation, David launched the Makers & Farmers Market, a monthly event designed to complement the traditional market and attract a more varied range of traders and visitors.

“The new initiative has consistently drawn 19-25 additional traders each month, leading to record occupancy levels.

“Between April 2025 and September 2025, an average of 60 out of 64 available pitches were filled, a clear sign of the market’s renewed vibrancy.”

In addition to this effort, in April 2025, the council decided to modernise the market’s appearance by replacing traditional stalls with contemporary gazebos.

The market’s online presence has also grown recently, the spokesman noted.

“The Boston Markets UK Facebook page has been viewed over 1.15 million times, with more than double the followers compared to last year, and a big increase in likes, comments and shares,” they said.

NABMA chief executive officer David Preston said: “Boston’s bold transformation has revitalised its market portfolio. Introducing a new Farmers & Makers Market has driven record occupancy levels and increased footfall, while replacing traditional stalls with gazebos has created a vibrant shopping environment. A surge in digital engagement has built momentum, and the market now boasts a waiting list for traders.”

Coun Dale Broughton, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “The success of Boston Market is having a real impact on the town and the results have been nothing short of remarkable.

“It’s bringing more people into the centre, supporting local businesses and creating a vibrant atmosphere that residents and visitors can enjoy.

“A huge well done to the whole team, this award is a reflection of their hard work, creativity and commitment.”

Coun Mike Gilbert, Portfolio Holder for Markets at Boston Borough Council, said: “Boston Market has gone from strength to strength over the past year.

“The introduction of the Makers & Farmers Market has brought new energy, more traders, and record attendance.

“There’s now a waiting list for new farmers and makers who want to join the market, which is a great sign in today’s tough retail environment.

“Winning this award is a reflection of the hard work, creativity, and commitment from the whole team.

“We’ve created a market that people want to be part of, and I believe that’s something really special.

“As we move towards celebrating our historical links with our daughter City in America in 2030, we are in a strong position to use the growing reputation of our Market to stimulate further improvement to our town centre and growth in our town’s retail offer.”

To keep updated with Boston Market UK, visit the Facebook page.