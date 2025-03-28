Boston to host first Pride event this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boston is set to host its first Pride event this summer.

Taking place in Central Park from 11am on Saturday, July 26, the LGBTQIA+ event aims to build upon the success of last year’s East Coast Pride and will feature onstage music and entertainment, along with stalls, food vendors, and activities.

At a Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC) meeting in November, leader of Boston Borough Council Coun Anne Dorrian proposed the idea of hosting such an event and inquired about the estimated cost, which stands at £36,000.

Members also agreed to allocate £58,500 for a programme of events for 2025/26. This includes a one-day music event in Central Park during the summer in partnership with Boston College, a three-day Christmas festival, and the return of the Boston Beach event.

Of this budget, £17,000 was originally earmarked for another one-day music event featuring classics from the 1960s to 2000s. However, councillors have now decided to redirect this funding toward the Pride event.

At a meeting on Thursday evening, deputy leader Coun Dale Broughton explained: “The team submitted a bid to UKSPF (UK Shared Prosperity Fund) and successfully secured £25,000 in funding for the event, which will cover the infrastructure and most of the acts and entertainment. This leaves a deficit of £11,000.

“In the events programme budget presented to BTAC in November, £17,000 was allocated for a music event. It is proposed that this be redirected towards the Boston Pride event to cover additional entertainment and staffing, as well as provide a contingency for any unforeseen expenses.”

The Boston Independent councillor also expressed his belief that the event would highlight the market town as an inclusive community for all ‘regardless of race, religion, ethnicity or sexuality’.

He continued: “The events team sought the advice and guidance of the organiser of East Coast Pride, which was very successful for Skegness and for local businesses, with major companies like Butlins and East Midlands Railway getting involved. This shows how important an event like this can be in attracting different organisations and bringing the town together.”

Chairman Barrie Pierpoint, a fellow Boston Independent member, shared this view, adding: “We are here to serve all sections of the community, to do things for everybody – this is a new event we’ve never had here before.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s a great opportunity for Boston to show that it is inclusive, that it cares about everybody, and that we want people to come here and be proud of the fact we are doing things we don’t normally do.”