Both top execs at North Kesteven District Council announce they will leave this year

North Kesteven District Council Leader Coun Richard Wright, (centre), with Deputy Chief Executive Phil Roberts (left) and Chief Executive Ian Fytche (right).

The two most senior officers of North Kesteven District Council will be leaving the authority in the coming months, having steered the authority through two decades.

Chief Executive Ian Fytche and Deputy Chief Executive Phil Roberts will have contributed a collective 40 years to leadership of the organisation and partnerships which the authority says has seen more council homes built, the creation of an ‘arm’s length’ company delivering more private rental choice, record levels of investment in new job opportunities, extensive investment in arts leisure and cultural facilities and priority focus on climate action.

The council says they have reached their decisions independently of each other, concluding that the time is right to explore new directions and personal priorities.

Council Leader Coun Richard Wright has thanked them both for their decades of dedicated service that has pioneered new approaches and served the council, within communities and on a broader regional and national scale,

Building on a professional background of leadership across the public sector, including the delivery of the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games, Ian said that North Kesteven’s commitment to investing more than £10m across its arts, leisure and cultural facilities – whilst others were closing theirs - was just one of the ways in which the council had stood out. Other areas of significant achievement by the council under his tenure were the championing of climate action, investment across the priority scope of communities, homes and economy and promotion of better health and wellbeing.

“After nearly two decades as a chief executive here, and 30 years in senior leadership across the public sector, now is the right time for me to explore new directions,” he said.

“It has been a huge privilege to lead and be a part of the NK Team. Together we have achieved a great deal, defined the values, ambition, service ethos and track record of the organisation and made a significantly positive impact for people and

communities across North Kesteven.

“North Kesteven is an excellent local authority with a strong vision, backed up by a coherent strategy designed to invest in high service performance and project delivery and an excellent team with a passion to deliver it,” he said.

In 2022 the council was finalist for two Council of the Year awards and Ian was singled out for individual recognition as a Chief Executive of the Year finalist.

Having focused primarily on housing services initially, before becoming Corporate Director and Deputy Chief Executive, Phil is especially proud to have overseen a resumption in council house building 15 years ago, and the creation of a successful housing company that delivers more choice locally and returns £1m back to the council to help sustain services. These opportunities are said to have brought forward more than 560 new social and private rental opportunities and helped communities to flourish.

“Being part of the evolution of the council over these 20 years has been nothing short of an absolute pleasure and the highlight of my career. In many ways – our robust approach to taking climate action and being a pioneer in multiple aspects of house building, typical among them – we set ourselves apart from many public sector organisations and demonstrate a commitment to follow the right path instead of a path of least resistance,” said Phil, who, in 2017, was championed as an inspirational ‘accelerator’, moving forward fresh initiatives in the housing sector at a pace.

“Working for an excellent council makes the decision to leave a difficult one however I sense the time is right to step away to allow a new leadership team to come together, with a long-term vision and ongoing commitment to progress future service excellence and respond to emerging new challenges.”

Reflecting on both men’s contributions to both the organisation and the communities it serves, Coun Wright said: “The success of North Kesteven is in no small part thanks to them leading in partnership, identifying opportunities, innovating, and progressing investments, advancements and initiatives that ultimately drive better public services and better outcomes for everyone.