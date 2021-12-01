BREAKING: Licensing review hearing for Sleaford pub postponed

News

The North Kesteven alcohol and entertainment licensing sub-committee was to meet today to consider a request by Lincolnshire Police to review the license of Clifford Hutson to run the Bull and Dog in Southgate after concerns about an under age girl working behind the bar and anti-social behaviour by customers.

The police licesning officers also alleged breaches in failing to report and record potentially criminal incidents including a woman being sexually assaulted on the dancefloor and another customer reporting to staff she had been offered drugs in the premises.