BREAKING: Licensing review hearing for Sleaford pub postponed

The North Kesteven alcohol and entertainment licensing sub-committee was to meet today to consider a request by Lincolnshire Police to review the license of Clifford Hutson to run the Bull and Dog in Southgate after concerns about an under age girl working behind the bar and anti-social behaviour by customers.
The police licesning officers also alleged breaches in failing to report and record potentially criminal incidents including a woman being sexually assaulted on the dancefloor and another customer reporting to staff she had been offered drugs in the premises.
However, North Kesteven District Council has announced this morning that the committee does not have enough members available to legally meet, making it inquorate. It will be live streamed at 10am when the clerk will adjourn the committee until December 13.