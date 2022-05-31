Brexit: exports from Lincolnshire ramping up again say officials

A report before the authority’s Economy and Environment Committee on Tuesday examined new plans to support greater “internationalisation” and improve the county’s import and export market.

The report said in 2020 the region exported around £4.19billion of commodities, down from £5.18billion pre-pandemic – a drop of 19.11 per cent – however, it was not clear how much was due to the UK leaving the EU, or was down to coronavirus.

It imported £7.49billion of products, down from £8.55billion – a drop of 14.15 per cent.

Coun Hilton Spratt said the council was in the best place to facilitate imports and exports, but had limited control over the intervention itself.

However, he said: “From what I read about in the press, or see on TV, it strikes me that since we came out of the EU – for better or worse – a lot of businesses are suffering what I would describe as excessive bureaucracy compared with what was there previously.”

He noted around 63 per cent of Lincolnshire’s exports go to the EU and questioned whether there had been “any fall off”.

Committee chairman Coun Martin Griggs said he imagined business at the moment was “quite scary” following Brexit, the pandemic and world changes.

Samantha Harrison, LCC’s head of economic development, told councillors full data around the trading statistics post-Brexit, had not been released yet.

She added: “Information from our international trade advisors say that there was a slight dip, but it was only until people got to be au fait with the new paperwork requirements.

“There’s been a lot of support for businesses to actually navigate through that process and that once they’ve become familiar, it’s starting to ramp up again.”

Councillors also questioned whether Lincolnshire could trade better further afield, how the carbon neutrality of the region was affected and how much was going into improving domestic markets.