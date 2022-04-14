By election called following resignation of North Kesteven District Council member

The vacancy has come up in Sleaford’s Quarrington and Mareham Ward of the district after Coun Michael Kent stepped down.
The by-election to fill the vacant seat will take place on Thursday May 26.
Nominations open on Wednesday April 20 and close at 4pm on Thursday April 28 with appointments required to be made to submit papers.
Deadline for receiving applications to register to vote is Tuesday May 10 (midnight), with the deadline for receiving new postal votes and changes to existing postal or proxy votes as Wednesday May 11 (5pm).
The NKDC website will be regularly updated as the by-election progresses.