By-election called for Chapel St Leonards ward on East Lindsey District Council

East Lindsey District Council office in Horncastle

A by-election has been called for Chapel St Leonards ward for East Lindsey District Council, following the resignation of Cllr Stephen Evans.

The Notice of Election has been published today, Thursday, 9 October 2025, and nomination of candidates can be accepted from Friday 10 October 2025 to 4pm on Friday, 17 October 2025.

The candidates nominated will be published on the Council website no later than 4pm on Monday, 20 October 2025.

If the vacancy is contested, the by-election will take place on Thursday, 13 November 2025.

Nomination packs are available from the Council website here: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/18269/District-Election or to request a paper copy email [email protected] or telephone 01507 601111.

Completed nomination papers must be returned by hand to the Returning Officer, East Lindsey District Council, The Hub, Mareham Road, Horncastle LN9 6PH no later than 4pm, Friday 17 October 2025.

Candidates will need to make an appointment with the Returning Officer in order for their nomination to be handed in. Any request for an appointment should be made via email to [email protected] or telephone 01507 601111.

If the election is contested voters in the Chapel St Leonards ward should be aware of the following key dates:

Last date to register to vote - Tuesday 28th October 2025.

Receipt of new Postal Vote applications - Wednesday 29th October 2025, 5pm.

Last date to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate for those without an acceptable form of Photo ID - Wednesday 5 November 2025, 5pm.

Receipt of Proxy Vote applications - Wednesday 5 November 2025, 5pm

Day of Poll - Thursday 13 November 2025, 7am-10pm.

For more information, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/18269/District-Election