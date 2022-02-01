By-election candidates named for South Kesteven District Council seats

By-elections will take place for vacancies in two wards on South Kesteven District Council.

Voting in Aveland and Isaac Newton wards will take place on Thursday February 24, the same day as a Lincolnshire County Council by-election for Colsterworth Rural division.

In Aveland Ward, which includes the villages of Aslackby, Rippingale, Billingborough, Pointon and Haconby, Richard Dixon-Warren (Conservative) will be up against Barry Hare (Labour) in a face-off to replace the seat vacated by Dr Peter Moseley who resigned last month.

Isaac Newton Ward, which includes Great Ponton, Stoke Rochford and Colsterworth, offers a choice of four candidates. Stuart Fawcett (Labour), Ben Green (Conservative), Andrew Skelton (no specified party) and Mike Turner (Green Party) are all standing for election. This is to replace Coun Bob Adams who died in November having represented the ward since May 2007 and served as chairman of the council in 2009-10, and was leader from March 2015 to May 2017.

South Kesteven District Council.

Councillor Adams had also served as a member of Lincolnshire County Council, representing the Colsterworth rural ward since 2013.

Harrish Bisnauthsing (Liberal Democrats), Stuart Fawcett (Labour), Mike Turner (Green Party) and Charlotte Vernon (Conservative) are the listed candidates for the Colsterworth Rural County Council by-election.

Voters are reminded they need to be registered to take part. They can register to vote online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote with a deadline for these elections of Tuesday February 8.

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm on February 24 for eligible residents to visit and cast their vote.

Those unable to vote at their local polling station can vote by post. The deadline to apply is 5pm on Wednesday February 9. The application form for this can be found online at https://bit.ly/SKDCvotingSKDC Chief Executive and Returning Officer Karen Bradford said: "Polling Cards with details of where to vote are being sent out and those who have not received theirs yet will receive them shortly.

“To be certain of being able to cast your vote and have a say in these elections and future referendums, local and parliamentary votes, you need to be registered.

“You can contact our electoral services team, to find out if you’re already registered to vote, but you will also need to get in touch to update your details if you have moved house or changed your name.”

Contact the elections team on 01476 406080 or email [email protected] for further help or guidance.