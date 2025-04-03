By-election confirmed for Boston Borough Council’s Trinity Ward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A by-election has been confirmed for the Trinity Ward of Boston Borough Council.

The by-election will take place on Thursday 1 May the same day as the election for a Mayor for the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority and the Lincolnshire County Council election (including the six divisions in Boston Borough).

Following the receipt of nominations, the by-election candidates are:

Shafqat Bashir – Boston Independent

Katie Chalmers – Local Conservatives

Jonathan Howard Noble – Reform UK

Richard Thornalley – Blue Revolution. For People, not Parties

Jonathan Graeham Wolf – Green Party

Voters should be aware of the following key dates and information for this election:

Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on Friday 11 April 2025. You can register to vote here: Register to vote - GOV.UK

Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes and amendments or cancellations of proxy votes must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Municipal Buildings, by 5pm on Monday, 14 April 2025.

Applications for a Voter Authority Certificate or an Anonymous Elector's Document valid for this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday 23 April 2025. You can apply online here: Apply for photo ID to vote (called a ‘Voter Authority Certificate’) - GOV.UK

New applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Municipal Buildings by 5pm on Wednesday, 23 April 2025.

Applications to vote by emergency proxy at this election on grounds of incapacity or for work/service reasons must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Municipal Buildings by 5pm on Thursday, 1 May 2025. The physical incapacity must have occurred after 5pm on Wednesday 23rd April 2025. To apply on the grounds of work/service, the person must have become aware that they cannot go to the polling station in person after 5pm on Wednesday, 23 April 2025.

For more information on the Trinity ward by- election, visit: Boston Borough Council By-Election - Trinity Ward - Boston Borough Council

For more information on elections, please visit: Elections and Voting - Boston Borough Council