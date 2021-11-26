Caistor market to benefit from funding

Coun Angela Lawrence and Town Clark Carl Thomas in Caistor Market Place EMN-211123-100446001

West Lindsey District Council was awarded a share of the Reopening High Street Safely (RHSS) / Welcome Back Fund (WBF) scheme via the UK Government and the European Regional Development Fund, to help boost the look and feel of high streets.

The Market Place will benefit from additional seating and new picnic benches will be placed in the surrounding Green space, along with new bins and cycle racks.

An outdoor information board to keep local people and visitors up-to-date with the latest events and activities will also be installed.

Caistor Town Council is investing part of the funding for 10 gazebos, 10 tables and a canopy over the market equipment storage area, as well as banners to advertise the market. Carl Thomas, Caistor town clerk, is delighted to welcome the additions to the town. He said: “The improvements to Caistor, brought thanks to this funding, will continue to enhance the town for residents, visitors and businesses. Many people work hard to make Caistor so welcoming and the improvements being made enforces this work.”

Market traders in Caistor meet weekly in the market square, which is in the heart of a conservation area. The news has been welcomed by the market organiser, Coun Jayne Bowman.

She said: “Caistor and the surrounding villages have an amazing wealth of local produce and crafts. The new market tables and gazebos will enable people from our community to bring their wares to market without the need to purchase or transport the bulky tables, plus the gazebos will offer protection from the sun and rain. We are very keen to promote and support our local traders and reduce the carbon footprint in this vital step to regenerate the local market.”

The market is held every Saturday from 8am to 2pm.

West Lindsey District Councillor, Coun Angela Lawrence, who represents Caistor, is also pleased to see the town receive a share of the funding.

She said: “During the Covd-19 pandemic, our market was vital in providing key produce to local people.

“The traders attend in all sorts of weather to support their regular customers. The town already does a lot of work to make the centre presentable with our beautiful hanging baskets and planters.