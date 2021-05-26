Caistor Mayor re-elected with new deputy

From left: Town Clerk Carl Thomas, Caistor Mayor Jon Wright and deputy mayor Steve Critten EMN-210521-071133001

Coun Wright said the past year had been difficult for the council as it had been for everyoneand he was looking forward to “getting back to business”.

He continued: “I am very proud to be chairman of th council and Mayor of Caistor for the third year - last year was understandbly very quiet, but now we are back to face to face meetings and I look forward to continuing to represent the town.

“I am excited about the future projects around the town and look forward to working to make them happen.”

Coun Wright wil be supported by Coun Steve Critten, who was elected as deputy mayor, taking over from Coun Angela Clark.

Coun Critten said: “I am looking forward to supporting the chairman and helping to drive the council forward after what has been a difficult year with Covid.”

The council has also welcomed a new clerk into post.

Carl Thomas has a wealth of experience to bring to the post.

From leaving school, he worked in the airline industry, primarily at Humberside and Leeds Airports in flight operations, before starting his own shipping business in 1990 based at Humberside Airport.

Having started out concentrating on air freight, the business evolved by partnering with a Norwegian shipping line operating freighter services between Grimsby and west coast Norway.

He sold the business after a very successful 24 years and developed a photography business, until he retired last year.

In 2018, he became Clerk at Great Coates Village Council and shortly afterwards took on the same role at Brookenby, followed by Wragby in August 2020, when he also became a CiLCA qualified clerk.

Married with two children and five grandchidlre, Mr Thomas said: “I will continue with my other parish councils, which bring alot of synergies between them all.

“I’m looking forward to my role at Caistor Town Council and one of my number one targets is to engage with residents and businesses so we can try and help them more and ultimately make Caistor an even better area to live and work.