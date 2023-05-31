Caistor solar bid plan opposed

A learning disabilities charity’s bid to generate its own power has sparked opposition from local residents, our MP and the local council.

The proposed site

Rock Foundation UK has applied to construct 99 solar panels on land at Top House Farm, Grimsby Road, in Caistor.

The site provides supported living accommodation for 12 adults with learning disabilities, alongside a range of workshops and activities.

The proposed panels, measuring just over half a metre in height, will cover an area of 300 square metres and are expected to generate 33,679kw per year. This capacity would meet more than 90 per cent of the organisation’s daytime energy consumption at the site.

The plans are set to receive approval at the planning meeting of West Lindsey District Council being held tonight (Wednesday).

However, seven letters of representation have so far been received, mostly noting potential harm to the Water Hills area, which is adjacent to the site, highlighting the impact on the character of the landscape, the loss of agricultural land and concerns regarding the scale.

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh, on behalf of a local resident, said: “The principle of renewable energy is supported, but the place for this should be on rooftops, logistics centres, industrial and commercial buildings.”

Caistor Town Council said: “The panels will spoil an area of natural beauty. Use of roof space or wind turbine should be considered.”

They added that in the past the council had “objected to all development in the area of Water Hills.”

​Recommending approval, council officers said the development would not create any unacceptable impacts and can be mitigated by conditions.

They said: “More specifically, the potential harms to visual amenity, heritage conservation, ecology and biodiversity and an inappropriate form of development in the countryside are either non-existent, very limited or can be mitigated via appropriate planning conditions.

“Notwithstanding the above, the benefits ofrenewable energy production contained within this report, benefits to an existing business/charity and any biodiversity enhancements through a landscaping condition are considered to clearly outweigh these harms.”