Call for second vote on raisng precept to continue grass cutting in Skegness and Winthorpe
There was outcry in 2017 when LCC’s cost-cutting policy only allowed for three cuts a year, which would leave 153,840 square metres of grass verges on the approach to the resort uncut.
Town clerk Steve Larner came up a ‘one-off’ plan to generate most of the £25,000 needed to pay for a contractor for this season – and the council has continued making 12 cuts a year since then.
Opinion was divided when the decision to hand it back to LCC and not raise the precept to carry on cutting was made at a previous town council meeting.
However, in a statement following the decision, Mr Larner explained: “Skegness Town Council has taken the decision to stop cutting roadside verges in Skegness in order to save £8,370 from the Council’s budget and precept.
“Skegness Town Council will continue to cut and keep tidy all of its own land including Tower Gardens, Beresford Field, King George V Walk, play parks and various other smaller public open spaces.”
The Special Motion to be voted on at Wednesday night’s meeting states: “The ceasing of this service would cause serious degradation to the town environment which
would damage the reputation of the town as a premier seaside resort and have a detrimental effect on the residents of the town, the visitors to the town and the businesses
operating within the town.”