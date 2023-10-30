Register
Call for second vote on raisng precept to continue grass cutting in Skegness and Winthorpe

A heated debate is expected at this week’s meeting of Skegness Town Council over calls for a second vote on whether the responsibilty for cutting grass verges in Skegness and Winthorpe should be handed back to Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) to save ratepayers money
By Chrissie Redford
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:47 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:48 GMT
There was outcry in 2017 when LCC’s cost-cutting policy only allowed for three cuts a year, which would leave 153,840 square metres of grass verges on the approach to the resort uncut.

Town clerk Steve Larner came up a ‘one-off’ plan to generate most of the £25,000 needed to pay for a contractor for this season – and the council has continued making 12 cuts a year since then.

Opinion was divided when the decision to hand it back to LCC and not raise the precept to carry on cutting was made at a previous town council meeting.

Skegness Town Council have cut the verges since 2017.Skegness Town Council have cut the verges since 2017.
However, in a statement following the decision, Mr Larner explained: “Skegness Town Council has taken the decision to stop cutting roadside verges in Skegness in order to save £8,370 from the Council’s budget and precept.

“Skegness Town Council will continue to cut and keep tidy all of its own land including Tower Gardens, Beresford Field, King George V Walk, play parks and various other smaller public open spaces.”

The Special Motion to be voted on at Wednesday night’s meeting states: “The ceasing of this service would cause serious degradation to the town environment which

would damage the reputation of the town as a premier seaside resort and have a detrimental effect on the residents of the town, the visitors to the town and the businesses

operating within the town.”

