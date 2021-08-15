Call to nominate unsung community heroes in North Kesteven

Do you know an unsung hero worthy of recognition?

The event aims to recognise unsung heroes who work quietly and tirelessly in the district’s communities.

It is co-ordinated by North Kesteven District Council, backed by community-minded businesses.

Categories for 2021 are:

* Contribution to climate action

* Coronavirus response

* Community spirit

* Young achiever

* Community businesses

* Contribution to arts and culture, sport, community safety, a better environment and health and wellbeing

* Good neighbour

* Longstanding contributions to a group

Council leader Coun Richard Wright said: “If the past few months have taught us anything, it is that the worst of times truly do bring out the best in humanity.

“Just as we have learned that we can only defeat the coronavirus by acting together, so too we have seen that through phenomenal personal sacrifice, compassion and selflessness, we can build up communities that are strong, resilient and responsive,” he said.

“Through these awards we seek to applaud and honour those who contribute so positively to our safe, strong, flourishing and increasingly climate-conscious communities.

“It’s the volunteers who make things happen and keep our communities functioning and flourishing that were looking to celebrate. The co-ordinators of clubs, the people who inspire and initiate, the business who have a broader focus than the bottom line, those who are seeking to actively reduce their climate impact, those who’ve been protecting, providing and promoting positivity through the pandemic; in short those who we think

‘isn’t that great’, ‘isn’t that kind,’ ‘isn’t that thoughtful’ about and who we want to say ‘thank you’ to.”