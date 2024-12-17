Campaigners criticise plans for 3G pitch on Louth green space

Members of the Save Wood Lane group. Photo: James Turner

Campaigners have heavily criticised a council for its plans to construct a 3G artificial grass pitch.

A group of Louth residents attended a full council meeting on Wednesday (December 11), where they voiced opposition to the proposal to build the pitch on the Wood Lane Playing Field, raising concerns about the loss of green space and potential noise issues.

East Lindsey District Council submitted a planning application for the pitch in July, which proposed opening hours of 8am to 10pm, seven days a week.

In August, Louth Town Council held a public meeting on the proposed development, allowing nearby residents to share their views.

James Timson, leader of the Save Wood Lane group, questioned why the council wasn’t prioritising the protection of green spaces across the district.

He argued that the council had chosen the wrong site for the development.

He described Wood Lane Playing Field as ‘a vital green and open space for the residents living on that side of Louth,’ adding that it has been used for a wide range of activities throughout the year, free of charge.

Mr Timson later claimed that East Lindsey District Council was the worst-performing district council in England in 2023 for providing green space within a 10-minute walk for residents, citing data from Fields in Trust.

However, he noted that the data has since been taken down.

Councillors at the meeting stated they were not familiar with the existence of such information.

He added: “Destroying Wood Lane Playing Field would plunge nearby residents even deeper into green space deprivation.

“Save Wood Lane are in support of new football facilities in Louth but we cannot stand by and let our beloved playing field get destroyed when ELDC own other more suitable sites on London Road and the industrial estate.”

Anne, a resident of the neighbouring Spire View Road, voiced her concerns over the amount of noise expected from what she called a ‘monstrous’ pitch.

“There’s going to be constant noise, and it’s not acceptable,” she told councillors, also arguing that the facility would primarily benefit those participating in football rather than the wider community.

Her husband, Robert, urged councillors to consider the views and mental well-being of nearby residents, noting that the council’s own Environmental Health team still had reservations about noise.

According to an Environmental Health report: “Based on the noise readings obtained within the upper floor bedroom of a property on Spire View Road, there remains some risk of noise affecting residential properties during the period between 8pm and 10pm.”

Fiona, a disabled mother of four, explained that Wood Lane Playing Field is the only accessible green space for her family on days when she cannot drive elsewhere.

“They’re not footballers,” she said, highlighting concerns that the development would exclude those who use the field for other activities.

Coun Graham Marsh (Con), deputy leader and portfolio holder for community safety, leisure and culture, and carbon reduction, argued that residents can play football on the current grass fields in winter about three times a week ‘if you’re lucky’.

In contrast, the 3G pitch would allow people to play the sport far more frequently and for longer periods.

“Its enhancing and fulfilling the need for facilities to play football,” he said.

Coun Marsh also insisted that the council had considered ways to address concerns, pointing to the planned three-meter-high acoustic barrier to mitigate noise.

During Wednesday’s meeting, he invited residents to come forward with suggestions for other suitable development sites, but said no one had yet done so.

“It’s really about making the best of the resources we’ve got,” he added.

When asked about the concerns that the council was prioritising football, he replied: “Whether we like it or not, football is a very popular sport,” but also highlighted that ELDC had previously refurbished the artificial turf at The Pavilion on London Road, which hosts matches for Louth Hockey Club.

The council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant planning permission for the development during a meeting believed to be taking place on Thursday, January 16, although the official agenda has not yet been published.