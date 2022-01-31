Can you provide exciting and fun activities for Lincolnshire youngsters over the Easter holidays?

Coun Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE EMN-220131-154956001

Funded by the government through local authorities and delivered by a range of local providers, the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme provides children with free activities, such as dance, drama, music, sports and games, and opportunities to learn about and enjoy new healthy foods.

The programme is open to school-aged children receiving benefits-related free school meals in England.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is currently inviting expressions of interest (EOI) from experienced providers who wish to participate in the Easter programme. Successful applicants will be provided with grant funding to deliver their sessions. Further information, including the criteria providers have to meet, can be found on the county council website. EOIs must be submitted by 1pm on February 7.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive member for children’s services, said: “Our previous programmes have been very successful with many children and young people taking part across the county.