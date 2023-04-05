With nominations for candidates for each of the 43 council seats – arranged within 24 electoral wards – now closed, the names of those seeking election are given below. See also: www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/elections2023
With insufficient nominations made to contest the number of seats within the ward, there are three district wards where there will be no election to select the district councillor. These are Billinghay Rural; Cranwell, Leasingham & Wilsford; and Navenby & Brant Broughton wards where the candidate is officially elected uncontested.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Changes to the boundaries of many wards, which determine which parishes or parts of towns are grouped together to be represented by the same councillor or councillors, take effect on May 4, which means that some voters may be voting in a different place than they have previously. Polling station details are given on the Poll Card.
This process was carried out by the Local Government Boundary Commission to ensure an equitable spread of representation after some areas had become unbalanced. To achieve a spread of around 2,227 electors for each the 43 district councillors the number of wards has dropped from 26 to 24; with four now having three councillors, eleven having two councillors and nine being single-member wards. In multiple-member wards, voters get to choose that many candidates on their ballot paper.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Since the 2019 local elections the balance of political groupings has seen the council under no overall political control with Conservatives on 21 seats, Lincs Independent - 14, Independent - 6 and two current vacancies in Ruskington and Bassingham although they were both previously held by Conservative councillors.
The NK Administration Group was formed, an alliance of 21 Conservatives, five Lincolnshire Independents and two independents. This left a main opposition group called the NK Independents Group made up of 11 NK Independents and two Independents. There were also two unaligned councillors
This election also sees the selection of new parish and town councillors operating at a more localised level. Only where there are more candidates than there are available seats on the parish or town council will elections take place.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across the district there will be four contested town council ward elections, which will be held alongside the North Kesteven District Council elections. Those are for the North Hykeham Town Council wards of Grange Ward and Memorial Ward and, in Sleaford for the town council’s Quarrington Ward and Westholme Ward.
Additionally in the communities making up the Eagle and Hykeham West Division for Lincolnshire County Council there is a by-election for a new county councillor, with seven candidates standing.
In all cases, see www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/elections2023 for all Statements of Person Nominated.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It is essential that all voters intending to vote at a polling station remember the new requirement to have specific photo ID with them when they go to vote. Without it they cannot be issued a ballot paper.
Options include a person’s passport, driving licence, bus pass or blue badge; with the full list given in the leaflet distributed to households, on the Poll Card, at www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID and on the helpline 0800 328 0280.
A special Voter Authority Certificate is available – free of charge and lasting for up to 10 years – for anyone without any of the other necessary IDs.
Deadline to apply is 5pm on Tuesday April 25.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone needing to register to vote can do so quickly and easily at www.gov.uk/regiser-to-vote or via a paper form available from the district council. Deadline is midnight on Monday April 17.
Arrangements for postal and proxy voting can be made up to 5pm on Tuesday April 18.
Nominations for North Kesteven District Council elections on May 4, 2023
Ashby de la Launde, Digby & Scopwick Ward (One Member)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bailey, Amelia – Lincolnshire Independents
Money, John – Conservative Party
Bassingham Rural Ward (One Member)
Green, Mary Louise – Conservative Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pearce Roccio, Electra – Green Party
Smith, Nicola Jane – Reform UK
Billinghay Rural Ward (Two Members)
Lawrence, Sarah Anne – Conservative Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ogden, Gill – Conservative Party
Both candidates are duly elected without contest
Bracebridge Heath Ward (Two Members)
Adeyemi, Funmi – Labour Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Allen, Clive Maurice – Labour Party
Burley, Peter Richard – Conservative Party
Cawrey, Lindsey Ann – Conservative Party
Branston Ward (Two Members)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gilding, Richard Edward – Conservative Party
Lundgren, Peter – Lincolnshire Independents
Turner Paul – Lincolnshire Independents
Cranwell, Leasingham & Wilsford Ward (Two Members)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Clarke, Jim – Independent
Hagues, Andrew Gibson – Conservative Party
Both candidates are duly elected without contest
Heckington Rural Ward (Two Members)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ogden, Stew – Conservative Party
Saxby, Jennifer Helen – Labour Party
Tarry, Sally Claire – Conservative Party
Heighington & Washingborough Ward (Three Members)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bailey, Gareth Raymond – Lincolnshire Independents
Carrington, Ian David – Conservative Party
Clarke, Lee Melody – Lincolnshire Independents
Courtney, Karen – Lincolnshire Independents
Advertisement
Advertisement
Crawshaw, Terence Graham – Green Party
Goodwin, Carola Barbara Elisabeth – Conservative Party
Harrington, Reece James – Conservative Party
Helpringham & Osbournby Ward (One Member)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jackson, Russell Michael – Lincolnshire Independents
Jamison, Angie – Reform UK
Shanahan-Kluth, Stephen John – Conservative Party
Hykeham Central Ward (Three Members)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Clarke, Mike – Conservative Party
Edwards, Gary John – Lincolnshire Independents
Pessol, Jonathan McKenzie Scott – Conservative Party
Roe, Stephen Peter – Conservative Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sweet, Nat – Liberal Democrat
Tipler, George Michael – Liberal Democrat
Hykeham Fosse Ward (Three Members)
Byron, Corinne Nelly Antoine – Liberal Democrat
Advertisement
Advertisement
Little, Ross Anthony – Conservative Party
Lofts, Matthew Harry – Labour Party
Nind, Mark Anthony – Reform UK
Ventura, David – Green Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whittaker, Pamela Lillian – Conservative Party
Wilson, Jill Marie – Liberal Democrat
Hykeham Memorial Ward (One Member)
Catton, Diana Elizabeth – Liberal Democrat
Advertisement
Advertisement
Clarke, Nicola Francesa – Conservative Party
Dillon, Nikki - Independent
Kirkby la Thorpe & South Kyme Ward (One Member)
Allan, Mark Guy – Conservative Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Head, Mervyn Paul – Independent
Metheringham Rural Ward (Two Members)
Blackman, Gary Roy – Lincolnshire Independents
Dodd, Helen Iris – Lincolnshire Independents
Advertisement
Advertisement
Parry, Dave – Conservative Party
Pembery, Fran – Conservative Party
Navenby & Brant Broughton Ward (Two Members)
Hagues, Lucille – Conservative Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Overton, Marianne Jane – Lincolnshire Independents
Both candidates are duly elected, without contest
Ruskington Ward (Two Members)
Fernandes, Ken – Lincolnshire Independents
Advertisement
Advertisement
Waldeck, Matthew Frederick – Conservative Party
Wright, Richard Andrew – Conservative Party
Skellingthorpe & Eagle Ward (Two Members)
Goldson, Christopher William - Independent
Advertisement
Advertisement
Johnston, Richard Albert - Independent
Kendrick, Elizabeth Jane – Conservative Party
McMillan, Jamie-Lee – Reform UK
Pritchard, Anita Mary – Labour Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Richardson, Tony – Liberal Democrat
Smith, Nick – Reform UK
Sleaford Castle Ward (One Member)
Darmon, Dave - Independent
Advertisement
Advertisement
Edwards-Shea, Linda – Labour Party
Offer, Malcolm John – Conservative Party
Sleaford Holdingham Ward (One Member)
Cockcroft, Pat – Conservative Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Greetham, Robert Charles – Independent
Oates, Robert Arthur – Lincolnshire Independents
Sleaford Navigation Ward (One Member)
Aziz, Nadim – Conservative Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suiter, David – Lincolnshire Independents
Sleaford Quarrington & Mareham Ward (Three Members)
Allan, Bozena – Conservative Party
Dutton, Ian – Labour Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mason, Steve – Independent
Oldershaw, Bob – Lincolnshire Independents
Shanahan-Kluth, Melody Susan – Conservative Party
Smith, Mark Anthony – Conservative Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Snookes, Adrian – Lincolnshire Independents
Thompson, Jo – Labour Party
Sleaford Westholme Ward (One Member)
Brand, Anthony - Independent
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lorimer, Heather Katherine - Independent
Mear, Ann – Lincolnshire Independents
Randall, Eileen Janet – Labour Party
Waddington Rural Ward (Three Members)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chapman, Nirmal Nina – Labour Party
Cooper, Matthew Russell – Conservative Party
Earnshaw, James Barry – Lincolnshire Independents
Mitchell, John Ewan – Labour Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pennell, Lance – Conservative Party
Sanders, Leigh – Conservative Party
Witham St Hughs & Swinderby Ward (Two Members)
Elliott, Mitch – Lincolnshire Independents
Advertisement
Advertisement
Howe, Sue – Conservative Party
Overton, Charles Peter – Lincolnshire Independents
Robinson, Stuart William – Conservative Party
Nominations for Lincolnshire County Council’s Eagle & Hykeham West Division election on May 4, 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Eagle & Hykeham West Division (One Member)
Briggs, Alan William – Conservative Party
Dillon, Nikki - Independent
Horscroft, Sally Anne – Green Party
Advertisement
Advertisement
Overton, Charles Peter – Lincolnshire Independents
Richardson, Tony – Liberal Democrats
Shaw, Charles William – Liberal Party - Keep Local Liberal Team
Smith, Nicola Jane – Reform UK
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watt, Calum – Labour Party